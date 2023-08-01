Scott & Jon's Unveils the Perfect Balance of Flavor and Clean Eating - New Grain-Free Shrimp & Vegetable Stir Fry!

Scott & Jon's

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUBURN, Maine, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's, the leading frozen shrimp entrée brand, is proud to announce the launch of their first grain-free meal; Shrimp & Vegetable Stir Fry. This new dish brings together clean ingredients and Scott & Jon's signature tender & juicy shrimp, in a grain-free approach for consumers with dietary preferences or restrictions, gluten sensitivity, digestive health issues, or blood sugar management concerns.

Co-Founder, Scott Demers, expressed his enthusiasm about the new offering: "The Shrimp & Vegetable Stir Fry is our latest entrée that provides a new option for clean eating that's still bursting with flavor. We carefully sourced and selected simple, wholesome ingredients to ensure that our consumers experience a meal that is not only delicious to eat but provides peak nutrition as well, and by removing the grains, we can pack more of those ingredients in each dish. We believe that clean eating is key to a healthy lifestyle, and this dish reflects our belief in that principle."

Providing nourishing and delicious meals has always been at the forefront of Scott & Jon's innovation approach. The new Shrimp & Vegetable Stir Fry is a grain-free, nutrient-rich, 8oz bowl filled with edamame, broccoli florets, red bell peppers, and carrots, tossed in a sweet-chili sauce.

The Shrimp & Vegetable Stir Fry will begin selling this month in 1,500 select Kroger locations along with other signature Scott & Jon's shrimp bowls, including Shrimp Alfredo, Shrimp Scampi and Garlic Butter Shrimp. To find these items at a store near you, or to learn more information please visit www.scottandjons.com.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is the leader as well as the fastest-growing, frozen shrimp entrée brand in the country offering a broad portfolio of healthy, frozen shrimp meals. Scott & Jon's is a family-owned company offering signature products focused on providing health-conscious consumers with flavorful, nutrient-rich meal solutions. Scott & Jon's meals are available in the frozen food sections of leading grocery and club stores nationwide. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and scalable manufacturing allow Scott & Jon's to continuously introduce new products.

For more information, please visit www.scottandjons.com.

