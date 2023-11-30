Scott Easterwood Joins CD&R as Portfolio Company Procurement Program Director

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

30 Nov, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or "the Firm") announced today the appointment of Scott Easterwood as Director, Portfolio Company Procurement Program. In this role, Mr. Easterwood will work with the supply chain and procurement leaders at the Firm's portfolio companies.

Mr. Easterwood brings with him an extensive background in supply chain management and operations. He previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Flagstone Foods, where he directed sales, procurement, marketing, product development, R&D and commercialization functions for leading retailers across all major channels, generating over $1 billion in sales revenue. Since 2019, Mr. Easterwood has worked for The Boston Consulting Group ("BCG") as a Senior Executive Advisor, providing advisory and executive coaching services to BCG on building its procurement practice as well as participation in client initiatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott to CD&R, where he will provide high-value procurement and supply chain know-how to management teams," said John Krenicki, CD&R Vice Chairman. "With his over 33 years of experience in procurement and supply chain leadership, we believe Scott will have a significant impact on our ability to drive value to portfolio companies and our Firm."

"CD&R has a strong track record of creating value by building and growing businesses," said Mr. Easterwood. "I look forward to working with the CD&R team to expand the Firm's impact further by creating new opportunities through strategic procurement initiatives."

Mr. Easterwood also held Chief Procurement Officer roles at Tapestry, Inc., including building and directing its global multi-brand procurement function responsible for $2 billion in spend across the enterprise, and overseeing global sourcing and strategic alliances for The Hershey Company with responsibility for managing $3 billion (comprising 60%) of company spend and leading a global team driving over $40 million in productivity annually.

He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and completed the Tuck Leadership and Strategic Impact Program at Dartmouth College.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses primarily in the Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology sectors. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $46 billion in over 120 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $190 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London with a team of 115+ investment professionals and 11 full time Operating Partners and 33 Advisors to CD&R Funds. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the Firms activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter.

