Scott Ferrall is BACK with SoCal's Mightier 1090 AM

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well known sports radio personality Scott Ferrall returns to San Diego's Mightier 1090 AM weekday lineup hosting "Ferrall Coast to Coast" airing live from 1-3 PM. Backing that up with some in game action, Ferrall returns to the microphone hosting his well-known show "Ferrall On the Bench" live from 7-9 PM.

"Returning to XPERS is an amazing opportunity for me to reconnect with my loyal Sothern California fans, many of which have become friends through the years. Sun, fun and sports are my passion and I jumped at the opportunity to work with the Southern California flagship station to create a dynamic experience for our fans. I'm honored to bring back my gnarly, irritating, annoying, old leather voice at 1090 AM for many years to come. Shake it up!!" said Scott Ferrall.

The Mightier 1090's Bill Hagen said "We couldn't be happier to bring back Scott Ferrall to the Southern California's radio airways and are very excited that 1090 will be his West Coast Flagship station. We are getting closer and closer to getting this iconic station back on the air this summer. The addition of Ferrall was another important step for us. Year after year, Scott delivers his programs with an unrivaled level of energy and is profoundly hilarious. Welcome back Scott!!"

SportsGrid Radio is a syndicated audio network providing extensive sports daily fantasy and gaming coverage of all the major sports leagues and special events. SportsGrid statistics and data is sourced from Sportradar, providing listeners with insightful player and team news, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination serving the massive sports wagering audience with the unrivaled best of breed talent, programming, data, and analysis. The Mightier 1090 AM radio station utilizes SportsGrid's advanced cloud- based automation and live production technology platform.

The Mightier 1090 has one of the largest signals in North America with almost 80 years of broadcasting history. The signal covers a population of over 24,000,000 people up from the Baja to San Diego to Orange County to Los Angeles and all into the Central Coast. The station is planning to be back "on-air" Summer of 2020. Visit TheMightier1090.com for more information.

