Scott Harris, State Health Officer of Alabama Department of Public Health, Announced as Next ASTHO President

Harris plans to focus presidency on building public trust in our work and advancing collaboration between state and territorial public health agencies

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) announced today that Scott Harris, MD, MPH, will serve as the organization's 82nd president. Dr. Harris currently holds the position of State Health Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. He succeeds Steven Stack, MD, MBA, who has served as ASTHO's president since October 2023.

Scott Harris, MD, MPH

As Alabama's State Health Officer, Dr. Harris has worked to improve statewide public health through numerous health policy initiatives and community health improvement campaigns including those focused on infant mortality, opioid mitigation, and emergency preparedness. His leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive background in infectious diseases and dedication to addressing complex health challenges have positioned him as a key figure in advancing public health preparedness and response.

"I am honored to take on the role of ASTHO president at this critical juncture for public health," says ASTHO President Scott Harris, MD, MPH. "Our country continues to face many public health challenges, including opioid misuse, the re-emergence of certain vaccine-preventable diseases, and extreme weather and environmental events. Now more than ever, state and territorial health departments must work together to achieve our aims of improving health, safety and wellness. Most importantly, we must do so in a way that fosters trust among the populations we serve."

Dr. Harris's career in public health and medicine spans nearly three decades. After graduating from Harding University in Arkansas, he attended medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at Carraway Methodist Medical Center in Birmingham before returning to the University of Alabama to complete a fellowship in adult infectious diseases. He later earned his master's in public health from the University of Alabama School of Public Health.

In 1996, Dr. Harris began his practice focused on general infectious diseases and HIV medicine in Decatur, Alabama, while also serving as a tuberculosis consultant with the Alabama Department of Public Health. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Decatur-Morgan Community Free Clinic in 2004, where he served as medical director for thirteen years. The non-profit clinic provides health and dental care at no cost to low-income, medically uninsured residents.

"Dr. Harris has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public health and has been a strong advocate for community health initiatives," says ASTHO CEO Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH. "His broad expertise in infectious diseases, substance use, and maternal health will serve ASTHO well in the coming year. As the demands on public health continue to evolve, I am heartened knowing our organization will continue to thrive under such a capable, steady, and experienced leader. I am eager to work alongside Dr. Harris as we chart new territory. I cannot thank our outgoing president, Dr. Stack, enough for his guidance, diligence and support of ASTHO during this last year. His leadership has been invaluable."

Harris's dedication to service extends beyond the state of Alabama. As a volunteer physician, he participated in numerous international medical missions to Central America, South America, and Africa. In addition to his board certifications in internal medicine and infectious disease, he holds certificates in tropical medicine from the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene as well as in travel medicine from the International Society of Travel Medicine.

In 2015, Dr. Harris left private practice to join ADPH as Area Health Officer for seven North Alabama counties. He was appointed Acting State Health Officer in September 2017 and formally designated as Alabama's 12th State Health Officer in February 2018. Throughout his tenure, he has been instrumental in various state health initiatives, including co-chairing the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.

Harris is also a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the Infectious Disease Society of America.

Other newly elected ASTHO leaders include Manisha Juthani, MD, president-elect and Nizar Wehbi, MD, MPH, MBA, secretary-treasurer.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

SOURCE Association of State and Territorial Health Officials