Scott Krupa Promoted to Vice President of Franchise Development for Propelled Brands

"Scott possesses an extensive level of knowledge and expertise about each of our brands that reflect his dedication and love for the companies and ambition to reach new heights,'' said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer of Propelled Brands. "As our brands continue to develop and achieve new success, we are proud to promote Scott and support him as he continues to bring new opportunities and provide expertise on franchising, lead generation, and our proprietary sales process. During Scotts tenure, he helped us grow both domestically and internationally, adding five new countries to FASTSIGNS' portfolio."

Krupa started his journey with FASTSIGNS in 2015. During his tenure, he has developed the brand, both domestically and internationally, serving with dual titles and responsibilities in the U.S. and abroad. With the acquisition of NerdsToGo® in 2020 and My Salon Suites® in 2021, the opportunity to lead a multi-brand development team arose and Krupa filled the description of what Propelled Brands needed. Krupa's experience over the years has equipped him with the capabilities to lead a team of professionals who are singularly focused on identifying suitable candidates to grow their respective brands. Krupa and his teams are keen to find candidates that have a long-lasting impact on the culture of Propelled Brands' outstanding family of franchises and their respective communities around them.

"I'm happy to elevate my work experience with Propelled Brands and strengthen the relationships I've made along the way," said Krupa. "It's a wonderful opportunity to continue to meet our goals and keep the promises we make to our franchisees so that they can operate a successful business, be their own boss and fulfill the vision they have for their lives."

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza. Focused on service-oriented franchises, the Propelled Brands team assists each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

