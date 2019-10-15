Scott Leighton Joins US LED in New Role as President

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting solutions, announced today that Scott Leighton has joined the company as President. Mr. Leighton has twenty plus years of experience in the lighting and network infrastructure industries, working with both nationally and internationally recognized companies. Most recently, he comes to US LED from Envirobrite, where he served as President. Prior to that, he worked at Leviton as the Director of Sales and Marketing and Molex where he was Vice President of Sales. Additionally, Mr. Leighton holds a BBA in Marketing from Western Michigan University. "I'm very excited to be joining the US LED team," said Scott Leighton. "I believe US LED has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions us to capitalize on the continued growth of the LED lighting and signage environment. Our ability to offer turnkey LED lighting and signage solutions supported by our industry-leading project management capabilities positions us well for a very dynamic future!"

"Scott comes to us with an extensive LED lighting background and strong endorsements from those in the industry," said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "We're delighted to have him on our team, and we know he will be a great cultural fit."

About US LED™

For 18 years, US LED has been manufacturing a diverse portfolio of LED lighting solutions for commercial and industrial applications. Because of our early history in LED lighting, US LED has decades of engineering expertise to continuously offer ultra-long-life luminaires that approach or exceed 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes and are backed by an industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty. Many of our lighting products are assembled in our plant in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.usled.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

