SDR Ventures Welcomes Marla DiCarlo as Managing Director, Expanding Support for Small and Mid-Sized Business Owners

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to share that Marla DiCarlo has joined SDR Ventures as a Managing Director for our SMB Division!

For more than 30 years, Marla has been a trusted advisor to business owners, partnering with founders through growth, complexity, and transition. As the founder of BizNavigators, Marla works closely with owners to strengthen operations, clarify strategy, and prepare their businesses for what's next, often well before a transaction is on the horizon.

That's why this partnership feels so natural. Through BizNavigators, Marla helps SDR Ventures clients build stronger, more scalable businesses, creating clarity and alignment that ultimately leads to better outcomes, whether that's growth, recapitalization, or a successful exit. Together, we're able to support owners not just during a transaction, but throughout the entire journey of value creation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Marla to the SDR team and excited for the expanded ways we can continue to serve business owners," said Geoff Eliason, CEO of SDR Ventures.

