SDR Ventures Advises Xybix on Acquisition by Highland Rim Capital

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Xybix (or "the Company") has been acquired by Highland Rim Capital. SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Xybix throughout the transaction process.

Established in 1991, Xybix is a leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic workstations and control-room furniture built for mission-critical, 24/7 environments. The Company partners with public safety agencies, healthcare providers, utilities, transportation operators, and enterprise customers to deliver highly customizable, height-adjustable solutions that improve operator comfort, performance, and reliability. Xybix's products are purpose-built for demanding applications such as 911 dispatch centers, command and control rooms, and other continuous-operations settings where uptime and ergonomics are essential.

"The partnership with Highland Rim Capital marks an important next chapter for Xybix," said Barry Carson, Co-Founder of Xybix. "With our strong foundation, experienced management team, and reputation for quality and service, the Company is well positioned to build on its leadership in ergonomic workstation solutions."

Xybix has built a differentiated position in its market through a combination of in-house design and manufacturing, deep customer relationships, and a consultative approach to solving complex ergonomic and workflow challenges. The Company's ability to deliver tailored solutions at scale—while maintaining high standards for quality, durability, and lead times—has made Xybix a trusted partner for organizations operating in some of the most demanding environments. This operational discipline and customer-first mindset have been central to Xybix's long-term success and growth.

"We are excited to build on the Company's leadership in ergonomic workstation solutions while continuing to serve its customers with the same focus and commitment that has defined Xybix for more than three decades" said Jack Jeffrey, Vice President at Highland Rim Capital.

"We're proud to have partnered with the Xybix leadership team through this transaction and to support a Company with such a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and customer focus," said Ben Luchow, Director at SDR Ventures. "We believe the partnership with Highland Rim Capital will accelerate product development, broaden market reach, and create long-term value for customers, employees, and stakeholders."

Fennemore LLP served as the exclusive legal advisor to Xybix throughout the transaction process.

