Scott Palladino Joins Trucordia in SVP, Head of Insurance Markets and Broking Role

LINDON, Utah, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced that Scott Palladino has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Head of Insurance Markets and Broking. Palladino brings more than three decades of experience in the property and casualty insurance sector, with a background that spans underwriting, program development, carrier strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and the creation of high-growth insurance platforms.

Scott Palladino has joined Trucordia as Senior Vice President, Head of Insurance Markets and Broking.

Reporting to COO Michael Moran, Palladino will oversee Trucordia's broking strategy, carrier partnerships, MGA and MGU platform development, and related strategic initiatives. He joins the company with a reputation for combining strong technical knowledge with an ability to build teams, develop talent, and help organizations identify new opportunities for profitable growth.

Before joining Trucordia, Palladino advised leading private equity sponsors, public insurance organizations, and consulting firms on strategic investments, due diligence efforts, and growth strategies across the insurance market. He previously served as Chief Business Development Officer at Obsidian Insurance Holdings, where he generated and evaluated program opportunities exceeding $2 billion in annual gross written premium and closed programs representing more than $100 million in premium volume. He was also a founding member and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Clear Blue Insurance Group, where he played a key role in growing the company to $1.5 billion in gross written premium.

"Scott brings a rare combination of underwriting depth, market perspective, and platform-building experience," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "He understands the mechanics of the insurance business at a high level, and he also knows how to translate strategy into execution in a way that supports our clients, teams, and carrier relationships. It's great to have him on board at Trucordia."

Earlier in his career, Palladino served as Chief Underwriting Officer for Sompo's U.S. operations, where he led specialty initiatives, global client operations, and M&A activity, and served as a board member for Sompo Fire and Marine Insurance Company. He began his career in underwriting with Liberty Mutual in Boston and later served on the company's internal strategic consulting team. At Trucordia, he will focus on strengthening the company's insurance markets strategy and expanding its capabilities in ways that help teams serve clients more effectively and position the business for continued growth.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia