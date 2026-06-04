Tom Legner Joins Trucordia as Agriculture Platform Senior Vice President

LINDON, Utah, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced that Tom Legner has joined the company as Senior Vice President of the company's Agriculture Platform. Legner brings more than 25 years of experience across agriculture, commodity markets, and crop insurance, along with a lifelong connection to farming and the communities that depend on it.

Tom Legner has joined Trucordia as Senior Vice President of Agriculture Platform.

Legner's background is rooted in firsthand agricultural experience. Raised on his family's Midwest farm, he worked in corn and soybean production and started a livestock operation, giving him an early understanding of agriculture's operational and financial realities. That perspective has remained central throughout his career and continues to shape how he approaches growth, risk, and service.

Before joining Trucordia, Legner spent more than a decade with Silveus Insurance Group, where he supported producers across the country and helped scale the business through a period of significant growth. He also spent more than 10 years at Cargill in producer-facing and leadership roles, building deep experience in commodity markets, risk management, and producer support.

"Tom brings to Trucordia deep agricultural knowledge, a strong understanding of crop insurance, and real credibility with the people we serve," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "He knows this industry literally from the ground up, and he understands that the work only matters if it helps agricultural businesses and communities succeed. His leadership approach and commitment to clients make him the right fit to lead this important platform."

Reporting to COO Michael Moran, Legner will lead the continued growth and development of the Agriculture Platform, with a focus on client care, producer-centered tools and services, and long-term expansion across the agricultural sector. "This opportunity was compelling because it allows me to keep doing the work that has defined my career: helping the people who feed and fuel the country manage risk and move forward with confidence," Legner said.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia