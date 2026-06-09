Trucordia Acquires Assets of Hecht-Stout Insurance Agency, Expanding Client-Focused Commercial Insurance Capabilities in Illinois

LINDON, Utah, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced it has acquired the assets of the Hecht-Stout Insurance Agency. This Dunlap, Illinois-based business has deep roots in the Peoria area and a longstanding reputation for helping clients navigate complex insurance decisions with clarity and confidence. Under the leadership of owner Gregory Gerontes, the business has become known for pairing technical insurance knowledge with practical guidance and personal service.

Gerontes has spent more than 30 years in the insurance industry. He began his career with Hecht-Stout, working closely with former owner Hiles Stout and helping build the business over more than 15 years before becoming owner in 2008. Since then, he has continued to grow the business while maintaining a hands-on, client-centered approach.

Over the years, Hecht-Stout has built a strong reputation for breaking down technical coverage questions into answers clients can easily understand. Clients describe the team as personable, efficient, and highly knowledgeable, and the business has earned recognition for both its commercial experience and its work in the industry, including awards and published journal features.

"We welcome the Hecht-Stout Insurance team to Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Gregory and his team have built a business that combines deep industry knowledge with a very practical, personal way of serving clients. They know how to take complicated coverage questions and make them understandable. That kind of client focus is exactly what we value."

For Gerontes, joining Trucordia is about growth and possibility. "I see this as a chance to be part of something larger, with the scale, administrative support, and market access needed to continue to serve clients the right way," he said.

As part of Trucordia, Hecht-Stout's clients will continue to receive the same responsive, relationship-driven service they know, now backed by additional resources and broader capabilities.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia