Scott Pierson Joins Bluon As Executive Vice President

Scott has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including over a decade of leading strategic development and plan execution at national HVAC wholesalers and original equipment manufacturers. Scott's history as a pioneer in the industry and his unique, holistic perspective will contribute to Bluon's mission to drive real innovation and efficiency within the HVAC industry.

Prior to joining Bluon, Scott spent over 4 years as the Parts Business Leader for Havtech, where he built and grew the company into one of the most admired and successful parts suppliers for the complex and fragmented commercial HVAC industry. With his forward-thinking mindset and extensive industry background, Scott will be an immediate asset to Bluon as it continues to evolve into one of the fastest-growing technology companies in HVAC.

Peter Capuciati, Chairman & CEO of Bluon, said, "We are thrilled and humbled to bring in one of the industry's true innovators and trailblazers. Scott's knowledge and insights will be invaluable in our mission to connect service technicians with their suppliers."

"I am very excited to be joining the Bluon team," said Pierson. "I believe Bluon has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing HVAC environment. As the industry evolves, I believe Bluon is in a position to provide a cost effective and valuable suite of solutions that help service technicians, contractors and their suppliers."

Bluon, Inc. is the largest and fastest growing community in HVAC with 23,000 service technicians. Bluon pioneered the breakthrough replacement refrigerant TdX 20 (R-458A), the only R-22 replacement that improves energy efficiency, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and extends the useful life of HVAC equipment for property owners. As a means to initially increase product adoption Bluon created the industry's first comprehensive support platform which has rapidly evolved into the most comprehensive database of HVAC units in the industry and provides just-in-time training, tools, and support for HVAC techs. With Bluon, service techs finally have a single source for documentation, specifications and training, saving them time, improving their relationships with customers, and ultimately connecting technicians with their preferred suppliers. For more information about Bluon, visit www.bluon.com .

