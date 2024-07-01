Scott Speed to Join Travis Pastrana and The Subaru Family Huckster at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

WEST SUSSEX, England, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a star turn in Gymkhana 2022 and jaw dropping blasts up the hill in Goodwood's 2022 and 2023 Shootout Hillclimbs, absolute legend Travis Pastrana and the Subaru Family Huckster return to thrill the crowds at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 11-14. This time around, they're bringing some friends.

Subaru Motorsports USA driver Scott Speed, the four-time rallycross champion who was instrumental in the development of the team's winning rallycross machines, will join Pastrana racing up the famed hill. Speed's successful and diverse racing resume doesn't exactly need an introduction, including wheel time in Formula One, NASCAR, and many, many more. This July, he'll pilot a never seen before machine known internally as "Project Midnight."

Making its debut at this year's Festival of Speed, the as-yet unreleased beast is unlike anything Subaru Motorsports USA has ever brought to Goodwood – or for that matter, anywhere. Its mission statement is a radical departure from that of the Family Huckster, but the genetic wild streak is unmistakable, both in appearance and ferocity. Project Midnight is sure to shock the crowd in a completely different way as it fires up the hill – and to make a healthy contrast and a worthy stablemate to the Family Huckster.

Still, fans eagerly await the return of Travis Pastrana and the Subaru Family Huckster to the hill in 2024. As the broadcast announcer described it when it pulled up to the line last year: "Now here's a really…strange machine." An outrageous 1983 Subaru GL wagon with carbon fiber panels, active aero, and an 862-horsepower turbocharged Subaru Boxer engine under the hood, the Huckster has quickly become a massive crowd-favorite at the Goodwood Festival, with Pastrana laying down improbable Shootout times that put it among the fastest racing and experimental cars in the world. In 2023, the Family Huckster finished second overall (first in class) only behind the $4-million McLaren Solus GT track car, earning Pastrana his second podium finish at the hillclimb.

What happens when the Family Huckster and Project Midnight are set loose on the English countryside? Whatever the outcomes, it promises to be loud, fast, and a whole lot of fun. For more on the July 11-14 Goodwood Festival of Speed, check out the website at https://www.goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/ and stay tuned to Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa for more!

