The largest defense-tech Series A in U.S. history will accelerate development of Fury, Scout's foundation model for unmanned warfare

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout AI Inc. ("Scout AI") today announced an oversubscribed $100 million Series A financing to accelerate development of Fury, its foundation model for unmanned warfare. The round was co-led by Align Ventures and Draper Associates.

Scout AI Raises $100M Series A to Build the AI Brain for Unmanned Warfare

"This historic raise is a signal to every patriot in Silicon Valley," said Colby Adcock, CEO and Co-Founder of Scout AI. "The most important frontier in AI is the physical world, and it should be pursued in service to the men and women who defend this country. Some AI companies are stepping back from defense. We're stepping up, and we're bringing on the best engineers in the world for the mission. Come build Fury and ensure American dominance in the age of robots."

Scout AI is the premier frontier AI lab for war, distinct from defense primes and defense-tech neo-primes focused on manufacturing and integration. Its singular focus is the AI brain for unmanned warfare, translating commander intent into coordinated autonomous action across large, mixed fleets. Fury is built for the tactical edge, enabling layered orchestration from command and control to unmanned systems across air, land, sea, and space.

"Scout AI is exactly the company this moment demands," said Tyrone Lee, Partner at Draper Associates. "As uncrewed systems reshape the battlefield, advantage will go to whoever can orchestrate and command them most effectively."

Scout AI has made significant progress since its founding 18 months ago. In its first year, the company booked $11 million in contracts with the Department of War, unveiled Ox, its C2-based autonomous vehicle orchestrator, and publicly demonstrated a fully autonomous, end-to-end strike mission executed by AI agents. It has also assembled a 34-person powerhouse team, with deep experience across AI, robotics, and national security.

Collin Otis, CTO and Co-Founder of Scout AI added, "The U.S. military has been promised true, one-to-many autonomy for years. Fury finally delivers it. We're deploying this $100 million to massively scale our foundational military AI and multi-agent collaboration to extend Fury's lead as the most capable AI foundation model for war. That compounding advantage is what makes this moment so important and why we're moving as fast as we are. Our adversaries are sprinting and we must outpace them."

The historic round also saw participation from Decisive Point, Booz Allen Ventures, BVVC, Neman Ventures, Evolution VC Partners, Heraclitus Capital Management, Sigmas Group, Disruptive Founders Fund, and Vaughn Capital Partners.

About Scout AI

Founded in 2024 by Colby Adcock and Collin Otis and actually headquartered in Silicon Valley, Scout AI is the frontier AI lab for war developing the reasoning layer that turns commander intent into coordinated action at the edge, from command & control to heterogeneous unmanned systems across air, land, sea, and space. Learn more at www.scoutco.ai.

SOURCE Scout AI Inc.