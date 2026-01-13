ScreenPoint Medical and Ferrum Health partner to offer Transpara Breast AI through Ferrum's AI Governance Suite

SAN FRANCISCO and NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrum Health will offer Transpara solutions through its Model Hub, helping radiologists increase breast cancer detection and improve their workflow

ScreenPoint Medical, The Breast AI Company, today announced that its Transpara Breast AI Suite – including Detection, Density, and Temporal Comparison – will be available on Ferrum Health's Model Hub.

Ferrum Health is a clinical AI Governance Suite purpose-built for health systems to move from fragmented, one-off AI deployments to a governed enterprise intelligence program. The Model Hub gives health care organizations a single foundation to deploy, manage, and measure AI across service lines while maintaining full control of data, security, and evidence. It enables validation on local data with faster, safer movement of proven models into clinical workflows.

"ScreenPoint's Transpara Breast AI is one of the most clinically validated breast AI solutions in the world, and its availability on Ferrum's Model Hub reflects what health systems are demanding right now: proven performance, real-world scale, and trust," said Peter Eason, COO of Ferrum Health. "By bringing Transpara's Detection, Density, and Temporal Comparison capabilities into a governed, integrated environment, we're helping radiology teams adopt AI with confidence while advancing earlier detection and more equitable screening outcomes."

The solution of choice for many of the world's leading healthcare organizations and programs, Transpara Breast AI provides radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes to help detect cancers earlier and reduce reading workload for both 2D and 3D mammography. As the only Breast AI solution validated by a randomized controlled trial, Transpara Detection has been proven by peer-reviewed research to improve cancer detection rates by up to 29% overall, overcoming variables such as breast density, patient ethnicity, and radiologist experience level.

"Ferrum Health's platform creates a seamless and integrated AI workflow to facilitate the future of care," said Albert Gubern-Mérida, Chief Product and Technology Officer of ScreenPoint Medical. "Modern workflows rely on the best available algorithms. We are proud to bring Transpara's industry-leading performance to leading hospital systems in the service of their patients, their providers, and their populations."

About Ferrum Health

Ferrum Health connects AI insights across service lines, turning fragmented deployments into enterprise clinical intelligence. Our vendor-neutral suite validates and monitors clinical AI models within a health system's owned, secure environment. Organizations use Ferrum to deploy models faster, validate performance objectively, and maintain complete visibility across their AI portfolio. Backed by $31 million in funding, including a Series A led by Foundry, serving over 350 care sites globally.

About ScreenPoint Medical

In the fight against breast cancer, every image is an opportunity to unlock insight, uncover risk, embody health, and empower life. We build AI-powered technology for every step of the breast imaging continuum, improving consistency, reducing uncertainty, enhancing patient experience, and translating opportunity into tangible outcomes.

Proven through research, driven by innovation, and tailor-made for those seeking to lead in breast health, ScreenPoint Medical's Transpara® Breast AI is trusted by radiologists and women across the globe.

