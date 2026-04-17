ScreenPoint Medical Secures $16M to Lead the Next Phase of AI in Breast Cancer Care

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer detection and risk assessment, today announced $14 million in new funding from existing investors, global software investor Insight Partners and Siemens Healthineers, in addition to $2 million in non-dilutive research grants.

The investment reflects continued support from ScreenPoint Medical's long-term partners, commercial momentum within the United States and globally, and confidence in the company's vision of precision and personalised breast cancer care, from prevention and screening to treatment and beyond. Transpara® Breast AI solutions are deployed in 30+ countries with over 12 million mammograms processed to date, and they are used by many of the world's leading healthcare systems, screening programmes, universities, and imaging groups.

This announcement also comes as the company's solutions have been the focus of groundbreaking new research this year:

The first randomised controlled trial (RCT) in breast cancer AI (MASAI) published its final results [i] on the use of Transpara in The Lancet , finding "consistently favourable outcomes compared with standard double reading" including significant impacts on cancer detection and workload reduction.

on the use of Transpara in , finding "consistently favourable outcomes compared with standard double reading" including significant impacts on cancer detection and workload reduction. New prospective research [ii] on "autonomous" AI published in Nature Medicine demonstrated that Transpara can safely reduce screening mammography workload by up to 63.6% by excluding low risk mammograms from radiologist readings. [iii]

on "autonomous" AI published in demonstrated that Transpara can safely reduce screening mammography workload by up to 63.6% by excluding low risk mammograms from radiologist readings. In npj Digital Medicine,[iv] ScreenPoint Medical's image-based breast cancer risk algorithm[v] outperformed other solutions (including Mirai, iCAD, and Google) at five-year risk prediction. Within the highest 14% of risk scores, the algorithm predicted 41.8% of all future cancers and 50.3% of interval cancers.

"This investment endorses our strategy and our shared success," said Pieter Kroese, CEO of ScreenPoint Medical. "We are well positioned to scale globally and accelerate the development of solutions that make care personal and powerful. Our goal is to support clinicians and women across the full continuum of breast cancer care."

"ScreenPoint Medical continues to lead and innovate in applying AI to breast imaging," said Dr. Robert Epstein, MD, FACR, Health Care Senior Advisor at Insight Partners. "The opportunity to create a greater level of personalised care is vast and clinically impactful at both a patient and population level. We are excited to support ScreenPoint Medical as it builds an integrated and comprehensive approach."

This funding will support continued product innovation, international expansion, and strategic initiatives that strengthen ScreenPoint Medical's position as a trusted partner in the future of breast cancer care. Alexandra Krumbügel, Head of Product Line Women's Health, X-ray Products at Siemens Healthineers added: "Our continued investment reflects our strong conviction that AI will play a defining role in the future of breast imaging. This collaboration is driven by a shared focus on advancing breast cancer innovation and creating sustainable, long-term value for healthcare."

About ScreenPoint Medical

In the fight against breast cancer, every image is an opportunity: to unlock insight, to uncover risk, to embody health, to empower life. We build AI-powered technology for every step of the breast imaging continuum, improving consistency, reducing uncertainty, enhancing patient experience, and translating opportunity into tangible outcomes.

Proven through research, driven by innovation, and tailor-made for those seeking to lead in breast health, ScreenPoint's Transpara Breast AI is trusted by radiologists and women across the globe. We are Breast AI.

Media Contact:

Cameron D Bowman

[email protected]

References

[i]Gommers, et al. "Interval cancer, sensitivity, and specificity comparing AI-supported mammography screening with standard double reading without AI in the MASAI study: a randomised, controlled, non-inferiority, single-blinded, population-based, screening-accuracy trial." The Lancet, 407, 505-514. January 2026.

[ii]Elías-Cabot, et al. "AI-based triage and decision support in mammography and digital tomosynthesis for breast cancer screening: a paired, noninferiority trial." Nature Medicine. March 2026.

[iii] Transpara is intended for use as a concurrent reading aid for physicians interpreting screening FFDM and DBT exams, to identify regions suspicious for breast cancer and assess their likelihood of malignancy. Any discussion of autonomous or rule-out applications represents future or investigational concepts and is not FDA-cleared or covered by the current CE certificate.

[iv] Rothwell, et al. "Performance of breast cancer risk prediction algorithms across mammography systems in the UK screening programme." npj Digital Medicine. March 2026.

[v] Investigational use only.

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SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical