The Lancet publishes final results from the first randomized controlled trial in Breast AI

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical, The Breast AI Company, highlights new research from Sweden's Mammography Screening with Artificial Intelligence (MASAI) large-scale randomized controlled trial, which shows that the use of Transpara Detection contributed to a non-inferior 12% reduction in the rate of interval cancers with 27% fewer aggressive cancers (non-luminal A subtype).

MASAI, which comprises over 105,000 women, is a first-of-its kind trial exploring if the use of AI could potentially benefit mammography screening by reducing the screen-reading workload and the number of interval cancers. Interval cancers are breast cancers diagnosed between two screening rounds or within 2 years after the last scheduled screening that were not detected at screening, and they are associated with higher breast cancer specific mortality compared with screen-detected cancers. Previous research from 2023 ( Lång, et al., 2023, The Lancet Oncology ) and 2025 ( Hernström, et al., 2025, The Lancet Digital Health ) found that Transpara Detection increased the cancer detection rate for screen-detected cancers by 29% while reducing screen-reading workload by 44% compared to the double-reading standard of care.

"MASAI demonstrates that breast AI has crossed a critical threshold: right now, it is shaping a healthier future for populations at scale, it is allowing healthcare providers to do their best and most efficient work, and most importantly, it is having a profound impact for women around the world," said Pieter Kroese, Chief Executive Officer of ScreenPoint Medical. "When this level of evidence exists, the imperative shifts from asking whether AI should be used to ensuring women everywhere benefit from it."

Key findings from the study which was published today in The Lancet:

Detection of clinically relevant cancer: descriptively, there were overall 16% fewer invasive, 21% fewer large (T2+), and 27% fewer non-luminal A interval cancers in the intervention group compared with the control group. The results suggest a potential clinical benefit of earlier detection of clinically relevant breast cancer.

Reduction of interval cancer: in aggregate, the MASAI trial observed a large increase in cancer detection (29% increase in the cancer detection rate based on 2025 data) and a noninferior reduction of interval cancer (12% lower rate) without an increase in false positives, resulting in higher sensitivity and similar specificity.

Consistent increase in sensitivity: sensitivity was 6.7% higher in the intervention group than the control group [80.5% vs 73.8%] at the same specificity [98.5%], with consistent results across age and breast density subgroups.

The solution of choice for many of the world's leading healthcare organizations and programs, Transpara Breast AI provides radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes to help detect cancers earlier and reduce reading workload for both 2D and 3D mammography. Backed by over 55 peer-reviewed publications, Transpara Detection has been proven to help radiologists find more cancer, sooner, while overcoming variables such as breast density, patient ethnicity, and radiologist experience level.

"These findings indicate that AI-supported mammography screening can help find important breast cancers earlier and reduce the number of cancers that appear between regular screenings, particularly those that are more aggressive," said Dr. Kristina Lång, lead researcher at Lund University. "As these types of cancers typically result in poorer outcomes, earlier detection may make a meaningful difference for women's health."

