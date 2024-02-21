ScreenPoint Medical Showcases Transpara® Breast AI Designed to Improve Cancer Detection and Support Single Reader Screening at ECR

News provided by

ScreenPoint Medical

21 Feb, 2024, 00:00 ET

AI-Supported Screening Delivering Real-World Clinical Results in Research Studies being Presented at ECR

VIENNA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical is showcasing its industry leading Transpara Breast AI at the 2024 European Congress of Radiology (ECR) meeting, February 28-March 3, 2024 (Booth #AI-31 in Expo Hall X1). Transpara provides radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes to help detect cancers earlier and reduce recall rates.

Transpara continues to deliver proven clinical and workflow benefits in mammography screening in global practice and clinical research. These benefits are the subject of 4 presentations and 3 posters to be presented at ECR 2024:

Continue Reading
Transpara Clinical Validation Across Diverse Populations featured at ECR 2024
Transpara Clinical Validation Across Diverse Populations featured at ECR 2024

In the first-of-its-kind randomized controlled trial, researchers analyzed cancer-detection rates and the types of detected cancers in the full MASAI-trial study population. AI-supported screening resulted in significant and substantial improvements compared to double reading without AI. These results can be seen at: "Cancer detection in relation to type and stage in the randomized Mammography Screening with Artificial Intelligence trial (MASAI)" (RPS-2002, ACV Research Stage 2, March 2, 2pm).

In another prospective clinical trial, researchers evaluated AI for safe workload reduction by excluding low risk cases for human reading and applying double reading to the rest. This presentation can be seen is: "Is it worth reading low-risk breast cancer screening mammograms as determined by an artificial intelligence (AI) system? A prospective, population-based study for DM and DBT (AITIC trial)" (RPS-1202, ACV Research Stage 1, March 1,  8 am). Results demonstrated that AI-based triaging, excluding low risk mammograms from human reading, leads to a substantial reduction in reading workload in breast cancer screening without negatively affecting performance.

Additional presentations include:

  • "How much has AI improved over the last five years? A benchmark evaluation of different versions of an AI mammography interpretation system" (RPS-1202, ACV Research Stage 1, March 1,  8 am).
  • "Are AI-detected interval cancers actionable for recall in a real screening setting? An informed review of 120 interval cancer cases with high AI scores in breast screen Norway (RPS-2405, ACV Research Stage 1, March 3, 11.30am).

E-posters include:

  • "Enhancing Mammography Screening Sensitivity with AI-Assistance: Evidence from a Vietnamese Study Cohort"
  • "AI breast cancer detection as decision-support tool in mammography: what is the added value in a clinical population?"
  • "Using AI to automatically compute volumetric breast density and BIRADS density grade in mammography and breast tomosynthesis images."

"We are glad that users and researchers continue to see value from Transpara in improving the mammography screening process. It's important to note that these studies reflect global consistency in Transpara's performance. In fact, we now have retrospective, prospective and randomized controlled trials all showing that Transpara provides radiologists with the ability to effectively detect cancer early while keeping recall rates consistent. Women should not have to compromise," said Mark Koeniguer, ScreenPoint Medical CEO.

Transpara is FDA cleared and has European regulatory approval (CE Mark) for both abnormality detection and density assessment for use with 2D and 3D mammography from multiple manufacturers. Used by hundreds of leading centers in more than 30 countries, Transpara is designed to work concurrently with radiologists. Research shows that up to 45% of interval cancers can be found earlier using Transpara, while helping to improve reading workflow.

About ScreenPoint Medical 

ScreenPoint Medical translates cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence and breast cancer risk assessment. Transpara is trusted by radiologists globally because it has been developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated with user feedback from world-renowned breast imagers. See all the proof at: screenpoint-medical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344059/Research_Presentations_at_ECR_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582198/ScreenPoint_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical

Also from this source

ScreenPoint Medical franchit un nouveau cap

ScreenPoint Medical franchit un nouveau cap

ScreenPoint Medical, a annoncé que TransparaR, son logiciel d'intelligence artificielle (IA) pour les soins mammaires a franchi la barre des 5...
ScreenPoint Medical erreicht neue Meilensteine

ScreenPoint Medical erreicht neue Meilensteine

ScreenPoint Medical gab bekannt, dass das TransparaR Brust-KI mehr als 5 Millionen Mammogramme erfasst hat. Darunter befinden sich mehr als 1 Million ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.