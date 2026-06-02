Screentime Limit Reached: Why 95% of Parents Extend Screentime for Kids

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, found that while most parents set screentime limits for their children, the vast majority extend those limits, at least occasionally. The finding comes from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, a detailed look at screentime trends of kids ages 8 and under.

Findings from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids.

According to the report, which is based on surveys of over 2,000 U.S. parents, as well as usage data from 20 million families on the Lingokids platform, 93% of parents limit their kids' screentime, either by using built-in time limits on apps or devices, or by just watching the clock.

How do you limit your child's screentime?

I watch the clock and oversee it myself — 40.4%

Time-limit function on devices — 31%

Time-limit function on apps — 21.6%

I don't actively limit my kid's screentime — 7%

The report also found that more than 95% of parents exceed the limits they set, at least occasionally, with about 1 in 6 overriding the limit every day or almost every day.

How often do you override/extend the screentime limit for your kid?

Sometimes — 44%

Occasionally — 34.7%

Almost every day — 12.3%

Every day — 4.6%

Never — 4.4%

The report found that kids' screentime is part of life for almost all families — 98%, with 44% allowing more than 2 hours per day. Though kids can ask for additional screentime, the report found that parents are more likely to offer additional screentime if they need to finish a task, or for a special occasion.

Reasons parents override screentime limits

So they can finish a task — 41%

Special occasion — 29.1%

Child's request — 22.3%

Boredom, nothing else to do — 6.5%

"I've granted extra screentime if my kiddos have gotten chores and homework done, or for my younger one if she's done something creative, helped someone and read something, then she can have extra screentime depending on the app :)" said one parent who took the survey. "Lingokids is our FAVORITE. I'm a stay at home mom though so I can only do the free version at the moment but we love it regardless!"

The survey also asked parents which apps they are most likely to approve for extra screentime. For families that have tried Lingokids, it emerged as the clear winner with 92.9% of parents saying they are likely to say yes if their kids ask for more time on Lingokids, followed by PBS Kids with 64.4% of parents indicating they are likely to say yes when a request notification comes in.

"This data is really reassuring that we're delivering on our mission," says Lingokids COO & CMO Mikael Journo. "Our goal is to be the platform kids genuinely love spending time on and that parents trust completely. Boundaries are important, but we're glad to be the go-to platform for when families need a little extra screentime as a reward or to get through the day."

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Disney, Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

Contact:

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SOURCE Lingokids