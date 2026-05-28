Screenvision Appoints Geoff Schiller as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Media Executive Brings Track Record of Driving Long-Term Growth at Leading Media Brands

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, today announced the appointment of Geoff Schiller as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 8, 2026. He succeeds Jeff Howe, who has served as the company's interim CEO since January 2026. Mr. Schiller will also join the Screenvision Board of Directors.

Mr. Schiller is a seasoned media executive with more than 25 years of experience leading advertising, marketing, operations, revenue and partnerships across some of the industry's most recognized digital media companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Vox Media, where he led the company's global advertising business, including sales, marketing, revenue operations, brand partnerships and the in-house content studio Vox Creative. He worked closely with teams across Vox Media's portfolio of editorial brands to deliver integrated, cross-platform solutions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Schiller held senior leadership roles at Vice Media Group, Group Nine Media, POPSUGAR and Hearst Digital Media, helping drive commercial growth and build scaled advertising businesses across multiple media platforms.

"Geoff brings a strong track record of building high-performing media and advertising businesses and deep relationships across the advertising ecosystem," said Mr. Howe. "His operational experience, commercial leadership and understanding of today's evolving media landscape make him well positioned to lead Screenvision through its next phase of growth. We look forward to supporting him as he leads the company forward."

"Screenvision has built a powerful platform with strong exhibitor partnerships, a differentiated national footprint and a compelling value proposition for advertisers," said Mr. Schiller. "I am excited to join the company and look forward to working with the talented Screenvision team to build on the company's momentum, deepen relationships with customers and exhibitors and drive long-term growth."

The appointment comes at an important moment for the in-theatre advertising industry, as box office projections continue to strengthen, fueled by a strong pipeline of new original film releases and Gen Z audiences embracing theatres as a premium media channel. With a network of theatres representing 45% of the addressable market and established relationships with exhibitors across the United States, Screenvision is built to capitalize on these tailwinds, offering advertisers a unique medium that delivers captive attention.

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors. The Screenvision cinema advertising network includes nearly half of all measured cinema admissions, comprising 14,000 screens in 2,300 theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

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SOURCE Screenvision Media