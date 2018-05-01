Screenvision Media Debuts Nationwide Programming Spotlighting Small Businesses

"Small businesses are an integral part of the community and moviegoing experience. In fact, according to our proprietary research, more than half of moviegoers support their communities by shopping local," said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer, Screenvision Media. "We recognize the importance these businesses play in our local communities and work to actively champion them. By elevating local businesses to the national stage we're extending their story to a larger audience and building their community beyond the screen."

According to BIA/Kelsey's U.S. Local Advertising Forecast for 2018, small businesses will spend up to $150 billion on advertising this year. Screenvision Media recognizes that these businesses face a myriad of challenges and choices when it comes to marketing themselves and aims to provide easier access to the big screen through the "Corner Stories" initiative. All nominations will be reviewed by Screenvision Media's Reel Local Advisory Panel judges, including Greg Grunberg, actor, podcast host and entrepreneur, Clint Wisialowski, vice president of sales, Marcus Theatres, and Russell Allen, vice president of operations, Allen Theatres. Together they will pick the small business that will appear in Screenvision Media's inaugural "Corner Stories" segment.

"Our 'Corner Stories' program is a turnkey platform that enables us to showcase small business owners and tap into moviegoers' powerful affinity toward local businesses," said Matt Arden, senior vice president and executive creative director, Screenvision Media. "Based on our proprietary research, 46 percent of moviegoers enjoy learning about locally owned businesses and nearly three quarters of them believe it's important to support local communities. The impact of the big screen is undeniable and we're excited about the prospect of getting more small businesses involved."

"Before acting and podcasting, I owned and ran a few small businesses. I know just how hard it is to connect and thrive on a local level using a deep-rooted connection to the community in lieu of charts and projections," said Greg Grunberg. "We have a lot to learn from these men and women who are building their American dream. I couldn't be more excited to work with Screenvision Media to create this incredible opportunity for small businesses of all kinds. The value that they provide to their local communities is extensive and there's no better way to increase that impact than through celebrating them on the national stage."

To launch the initiative, Screenvision Media is hosting a booth at the Small Business Expo in New York City on May 3, 2018, where businesses can nominate themselves. Their presence will include a live taping of a podcast version of "Corner Stories" with special guest Greg Grunberg, as well as panel discussions with Screenvision Media's Reel Local Advisory judges and small business evangelists. The New York Small Business Expo will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. For more information, visit www.cornerstories.com.

