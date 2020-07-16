Screenvision Media Debuts Summer Drive-in-Movie Network Sponsored By State Farm & Kraft Heinz

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, announced State Farm® and Kraft Heinz as the sole sponsors of its summer drive-in movie series. Screenvision's drive-in advertising network spans 200 theaters, the largest in the country.

"Drive-in theaters are experiencing a revival, providing movie lovers with both a sense of normalcy and nostalgia during the global pandemic," said Christine Martino, Screenvision Executive Vice President, National Ad Sales. "We are proud to welcome these two renowned national brands to the big, outdoor screen with a rare and complete share-of-voice, while supporting an exciting new entertainment experience for families across the country."

"Working with Screenvision allowed State Farm to expand our in-cinema advertising to drive-ins, while delivering important support to local theater owners in communities nationwide," said Matthew Coleman, Marketing Director, State Farm.

"Both drive-in theaters and our Kraft Heinz brands bring people together through quintessential American family experiences," said Magen Hanrahan, VP of Media & Marketing Services. "We are excited that so many of our iconic brands from Heinz Ketchup, Ore-Ida and Kraft Singles to Bagel Bites, Kraft Mac & Cheese and Planters, will be part of families spending time with their loved ones through fun drive-in movie nights."

As movie theaters begin opening across the country, Screenvision Media's drive-in platform augments its existing network of more than 2,400 theatres, offering a complement for advertisers to continue connecting with a highly engaged movie-going audience.

State Farm will serve as the presenting sponsor, while Kraft Heinz will sponsor the intermission between double-features. Drive-in specific creative was developed by Screenvision's in-house creative studio, 40 Foot Solutions.

Moviegoers will enjoy State Farm branded welcome messaging and drive-in specific trivia, along with long-form content. Kraft Heinz will activate multiple brands as part of intermission programming, including games, branded trivia and custom interstitials.

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. The company provides comprehensive advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors and sports venues nationwide. The Screenvision Media advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/

ABOUT STATE FARM®

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,200 agents and 59,000 employees serve approximately 84 million policies and accounts – over 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and over 2 million bank and investment planning services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2019 Fortune 500 list of largest companies.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world's most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: Rachel Rischall, Three PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Screenvision Media

