SCREENVISION MEDIA TOUTS UNPRECEDENTED GUARANTEES FOR INCREMENTALITY & MEASURED BUSINESS OUTCOMES

Screenvision's 2024 Upfront Doubles-Down on Delivering The Most Attentive Audience in Media Via Proprietary Digital Solutions, Innovative Measurement Tools and Bespoke Custom Content & Partnerships

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, announced during its annual Upfront presentation a series of never-been-done-before guarantees on incremental reach and positive business outcomes for advertisers' 2025 media plans.

"The increasing strength of moviegoing, which remains the number one in-person activity in the U.S. with an annual audience of 900 million, is simply unprecedented. Cinema delivers six times more live fans than professional sports and ten times the combined audiences of all concerts attended in 2023," said Christine Martino, Screenvision Chief Revenue Officer. "Against this incredible backdrop, Screenvision is making a bold statement by doing what no one else is doing in media – guaranteeing incrementality, while doing what no one else is doing in cinema – guaranteeing campaigns on any measurable business outcome."

During a memorable evening that included a conversation with award winning actor Alec Baldwin and a performance from Fitz and the Tantrums, Screenvision's Upfront presentation to brand partners highlighted how adding cinema to a media plan has been proven to deliver on average 8% unduplicated reach, along with the ability to increase sales, visitation, web traffic and other business goals that matter most to advertisers.

Screenvision's new guarantees were backed by three key announcements:

Introduction of "Screenvision Amp": An innovative offering that combines Screenvision's first and second party data along with moviegoer information into a proprietary suite of digital solutions designed to amplify a brand's message before, during and after the feature presentation. Shoppable QR codes, mobile and CTV retargeting, the largest programmatic cinema capabilities, and a deep social influencer network are among the numerous capabilities that Screenvision Amp provides advertisers.





"In addition to these remarkable guarantees, Screenvision advances to 2025 as an industry leader in post-published showtime inventory as theatre owners increasingly move advertising messaging closer to showtimes. Additionally more of our movie theatre owners are embracing Screenvision's Marquee Positioning – the only post-theatrical ad spot available in cinema. added Kevin McGaw, Screenvision Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. "Coupled with the incredible slate of forthcoming films, it adds up to limitless opportunities for our brand partners."

