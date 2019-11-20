Screenvision Media Extends Core Cinema Advertising Business To Sports Leagues, Teams & Properties

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, today announced the launch of Screenvision Sports (SV Sports), a new division that will capture advertising dollars to drive incremental revenue for professional sports leagues, teams and properties. Initial partnerships with the New York Mets, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™), ISM Connect, which manages digital fan experiences for NASCAR; and the American Hockey League (AHL), projecting an audience of more than 40 million for the 2020 season.

"SV Sports is a natural extension of our core business model, broadening Screenvision's reach beyond in-cinema to in-venue, while continuing to deliver engaging content to a highly passionate fanbase," said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. "Our premium video platform delivers a much-needed solution for Madison Avenue, enabling them to reach a broader audience. In addition, we have a unique model that enables leagues, teams and properties to monetize existing inventory and capture a new and significant source of additional revenue."

As part of each partnership, SV Sports will serve as an exclusive in-venue media sales partner, operating as an extension of the property's content team. SV Sports will create video and place pregame and in-game ads on jumbotrons and in-concourse screens across 22 NASCAR tracks, Citi Field, MiLB stadiums and AHL arenas.

"We have the unique ability to garner incremental revenue for properties and connect advertisers to new opportunities," said Eric Krasnoo, SVP, Business Development, SV Sports. "These initial partnerships will serve as a showcase for the value we can deliver – our expectation is to quickly add other leagues, teams and properties who will tap into SV Sports as another meaningful revenue source."

Minor League Baseball signed on with SV Sports as an inaugural season partner. They expect to deliver an audience of 25 million fans in year one of the relationship.

"Our strategic partnership with SV Sports supports our overarching commitment to super-serve our fans," said David Wright, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer for Minor League Baseball. "Our ballparks are incredibly representative of the communities they serve and provide authentic access to brands seeking to connect with our growing fan base."

