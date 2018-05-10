Screenvision Media Goes Front and Center ON Gaming

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, announced new gaming episodes for their Front + Center preshow today, produced by the company's in-house creative team, 40 Foot Solutions. In the brand-new episodes Screenvision Media's gaming expert, Jessica Chobot, gives moviegoers a preview of some of the industry's latest innovations and technological advancements.

"We know that our moviegoing audience has a huge affinity for gaming and we are pleased to bring them front and center access to three of the most influential gaming events around," said Matt Arden, SVP of Programming and Creative, Screenvision Media. "Looking forward to the year ahead, we're excited to continue to find new ways to incorporate gaming into our programming."

The 'Front + Center: ON Gaming' episodes highlight key consumer products and a growing focus on gaming as the category continues to develop at a rapid pace. According to MRI data*, moviegoers are 81% more likely than the average U.S. adult to be gaming influencers and 24% more likely to be a frequent gamer (playing more than one time per week). In the episodes, Screenvision Media features brands who are leading innovation in the industry. Showcased at South by South West (SXSW), PAX East, The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), and during the week of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this year, the episodes showcase Dell's position as an industry tastemaker, continuing to push the limits on creativity and technology.

"It's great to have such incredible programming such as 'Front + Center: ON Gaming' as it really creates a compelling context for brands to shine within our preshow," said Christine Martino, EVP of National Ad Sales, Screenvision Media.

The 'Front + Center: ON Gaming' PAX East segment ran exclusively in Screenvision Media theatres from April 20 to May 10 2018, the E3 segment began its run in theatres on June 29 2018, and the SDCC segment will run in theatres from August 3 until August 23 2018.

* Source: 2017 Doublebase GFK MRI study, Base: A18+. Target: Moviegoers (attend 1+ a month).



Gaming Influencer is defined as those with heavy social media and word-of-mouth influence on gaming and frequently sought after to provide insight on video-game purchases.

