Screenvision Media Launches The Smart Network, Giving Advertisers Unprecedented Digital Access To Moviegoers

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, launches the Smart Network today, creating an entirely new digital playing field for advertisers. Fueled by Movie Pixel technology, the Smart Network is integrated across their 15,000 nationwide screens in more than 2,300 theatres.

"Screenvision is leading the charge to transform the biggest screen in media to the biggest digital screen in media," said Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Media. "Our proprietary Movie Pixel technology extends the value of the moviegoer beyond the theatre experience through digital frequency, something that was never possible before. We are excited to unlock the full potential of cinema advertising."

The Smart Network is powered by the creation of Movie Pixel, which uses privacy compliant automatic content recognition to aggregate audience information from specific movie viewings and Screenvision ad exposures. The Movie Pixel compiles rich, actionable data that can also measure how specific movies drive behaviors or purchases for advertisers. For the first time, brands can leverage campaign and movie-specific audience data to digitally engage with moviegoers.

Additionally, Screenvision can leverage the Smart Network to predict movie-going behaviors, helping advertisers run smarter, more precise on-screen and now, digital campaigns at scale. During beta testing, the Smart Network successfully aggregated over two million unique devices across only four films.

"For the first time this year, digital budgets are expected to eclipse all traditional budgets, representing a pivotal change for our industry," said Christine Martino, Executive Vice President of National Advertising Sales, Screenvision Media. "The Smart Network enables Screenvision Media to offer advertisers the best of both worlds – an iconic screen and a cutting-edge digital platform that connects to our highly coveted millennial audience through digital and social channels."

