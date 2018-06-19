Screenvision Media Names Audi's 'Parking Lot' as Winner of Esteemed Hegarty Advertising in Cinema Excellence Award

"Audi's "Parking Lot" holiday campaign is a prime example of when great ideas and exceptional creativity come together with flawless execution," said John Partilla, Screenvision Media CEO. "Exceptional creative work pushes our entire industry forward, while underscoring the powerful impact of the cinema canvas for any and every ad."

Unveiled in Cannes in 2017, the award celebrates the most creative ad campaigns which were debuted in-cinema within seven days of launching. The winner of the annual Hegarty ACE Award, is awarded $1 Million in media consideration in Screenvision Media's Front + Center preshow, for any pro-bono or charitable causes for June 2018 – June 2019.

"I believe cinema is an exceptional canvas for creatives to have their work displayed upon," said Sir. John Hegarty, Creative Chair in Residence, Screenvision Media. "Audi's spot was the perfect example of pairing an outstanding ad with a truly impactful medium to really entertain, inform, and inspire."

The panel of judges was led by Sir John Hegarty, Creative Chair in Residence at Screenvision Media, and consisted of Colleen DeCourcy, Chief Creative Officer at Wieden+Kennedy; Corinna Falusi, CCO and Partner at Mother; David Droga, Creative Chairman and Founder at Droga5; David Lubars, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer at BBDO; and Scott Donaton, Chief Content Officer at Digitas. Judges abstained from any work they either worked on directly or had oversight of in any capacity.

Venables Bell & Partners was the creative agency on Audi's "Parking Lot" holiday campaign. All creative that ran within the launch pad inventory from July 2017 until May 2018 was eligible for review by Sir John Hegarty for the Hegarty Award.

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers; and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors presenting the highest-quality movie-going experiences. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network is comprised of over 15,000 screens in 2,300+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: http://screenvisionmedia.com/.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Wiig – Olson Engage for Screenvision Media

212.656.9143

caitlin.wiig@olson.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/screenvision-media-names-audis-parking-lot-as-winner-of-esteemed-hegarty-advertising-in-cinema-excellence-award-300668825.html

SOURCE Screenvision Media

Related Links

http://www.screenvision.com

