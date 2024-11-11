SCREENVISION MEDIA PARTNERS WITH UNIVERSAL PICTURES FOR A WICKED PRESHOW TAKEOVER

Introducing the Emerald Edition of Front & Center with Exclusive Content and Star-Studded Integrations

Universal Pictures' new cinematic event, Wicked, arrives in theaters November 22, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a leader in cinema advertising, is thrilled to announce a unique collaboration with Universal Pictures for an extraordinary preshow experience that celebrates the spectacular new cinematic event, Wicked (in theaters Nov. 22). This special "Emerald Edition" of the Front + Center preshow will be launched nationwide across Screenvision theaters on November 11th until December 8th, immersing audiences in the magical world of Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, based on the generation-defining stage musical. This campaign aims to elevate brand presence in cinemas by aligning with one of the most beloved cultural phenomena of our time.

The "Emerald Edition" of the Front + Center preshow will feature exclusive content, including captivating video introductions by the star-studded cast of Wicked, which includes Grammy winning global superstar Ariana Grande; Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum.

"As audiences head off to see the wizard and experience Wicked in theaters, brands have a unique opportunity to align with studio content and connect with moviegoers through this enchanting experience," said Kevin McGaw, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Screenvision Media. "We are excited to partner with Universal Pictures to bring this vibrant and immersive preshow to life, creating memorable moments that resonate with fans."

The Wicked "Emerald Edition" not only enhances the cinematic experience, but also it provides advertisers with the opportunity to engage directly with a captivated audience, creating unforgettable moments for their brand message.

About Screenvision Media:

Screenvision Media, headquartered in New York, is a national leader in cinema advertising and premium content. With a network that covers nearly half of all measured cinema admissions, Screenvision Media spans 14,000+ screens/2,300+ theaters nationwide. Screenvision's reach extends across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs, working with over 150 theater exhibitors, including seven of the top ten exhibitors.

For more information about the Wicked preshow takeover and advertising opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About Universal Pictures' Wicked

One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Media Contact:

Russin Royal

[email protected]

SOURCE Screenvision Media