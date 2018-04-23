Screenvision Media Reaches Milestone Of 15,000 Screens With Fridley Theatres Signing

The long-term agreement with family-owned Fridley Theatres adds 21 theatres, including 101 screens, to the Screenvision Media network. A 15-plex in Waukee, Iowa will be added later this year. Fridley Theatres, founded in 1974, is a leader in providing moviegoers with a best-in-class moviegoing experience.

"This is a momentous decision for the company. We researched the marketplace thoroughly and determined Screenvision Media was the right partner for us," said Russell Vannorsdel, vice president, Fridley Theatres. "We couldn't be more excited about this next step in our company's journey."

Cinema advertising remains a compelling incremental revenue stream for movie theatres, as well as a way to enhance the moviegoing experience through entertaining preshows. Advertisers are very attracted to the moviegoing audience, as well as the immersive and captivating nature of how they can reach moviegoers in theatres. Screenvision Media's industry-leading growth, along with its focus on innovation, have been driving factors in overall network expansion and interest, including attracting theatres such as Fridley, which had previously never accepted advertising.

"We're proud of the success that we've had and are pleased at the value we have created for exhibitors," said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. "Fridley Theatres joining our network is a true testament to our flexible and innovative approach, and we look forward to continuing to grow our network."

"We're thrilled to welcome Fridley Theatres to our network and partner with them for their first-ever national advertising preshow," said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president, operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media. "We've had a great start to 2018 and hitting the milestone of 15,000 screens with this partnership is something we're all extremely proud of. Our robust advertising growth, as well as our Front + Center preshow innovation, showcases the strength of our network and premium offerings for exhibitors."

Fridley Theatres' network encompasses screens across a total of five DMAs nationwide, including Cedar Rapids (Iowa), Davenport (Iowa), Lincoln & Hastings (Neb.), and Sioux City (Iowa), with a total of 54 screens in the Des Moines-Ames (Iowa) DMA, where the company is based.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Wiig – Olson Engage for Screenvision Media

212.656.9143

caitlin.wiig@olson.com

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors presenting the highest-quality moviegoing experiences. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network is comprised of over 15,000 screens in 2,300+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including seven of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: http://screenvisionmedia.com/.

ABOUT R.L. FRIDLEY THEATRES INC.

R.L. Fridley Theatres, Inc. was formed as an Iowa corporation in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Founder Robert L. Fridley has been a prominent leader in the Motion Picture Exhibition business for over 75 years.

An Iowa, family-owned business, Fridley Theatres prides itself on Midwestern service and exceptional presentation. It strives to provide guests with great entertainment at reasonable prices.

The company currently operates 20 locations and 86 screens, and will be opening a new 15-plex with IMAX in Waukee in the fourth quarter of 2018. For more information: http://www.fridleytheatres.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/screenvision-media-reaches-milestone-of-15-000-screens-with-fridley-theatres-signing-300634063.html

SOURCE Screenvision Media

Related Links

http://www.screenvision.com

