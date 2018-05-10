Screenvision Media Reinforces The Real Impact Of Cinema's Reach During Company's Upfront Event

Screenvision Media's groundbreaking neuroscience research showed movie theaters are optimized for advertising. According to the research, moviegoers view the screen for 84% of an ad's duration. Viewers also pay more attention to ads in cinema's immersive environment than they do on television, where more than half of viewers lose attention during ads. The research further illustrated that moviegoers process in-theater ads in a deeper and more memorable way, as viewers feel twice as connected to and engaged with advertisers' messages in theater than on television. In fact, the emotional response, a key determinant to ad recall, to advertisements in Screenvision Media's Front + Center preshow is 18% higher than with the same ads on television, proving that an in-theater environment creates the ideal scenario for ensuring lasting impressions.

"As the media marketplace becomes even more fragmented, cinema reinforces its position as one of the most essential components of a brand's media plan. As our research proves, cinema offers a more deeply engaged audience, with no ad skipping, blocking or fraud," said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. "People don't just watch cinema, they feel it, and we recognize that. We're proud to always deliver your brand's blockbuster moment in the most memorable way."

For the second year running, Screenvision Media's 10 Pack offering allows upfront advertisers to not only align with the biggest tentpole movies of the year, but to also secure preferred ad placement throughout the year. In 2017, the box office attracted 1.2 billion moviegoers and generated $11 billion in revenue overall, thanks in part to the top 10 films which grossed over $3.8 billion. So far this year, due to the outstanding success of films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, Screenvision Media's 10 Pack offering has outpaced expectations and exceeded projected impressions by 14 percent. With a new slate of must-see blockbusters in 2019, such as Captain Marvel, Godzilla: King of Monsters, The Lego Movie Sequel, The Lion King, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the 10 Pack is set to build even further on its impact for advertisers.

"The record-breaking films keep coming, proving that blockbusters aren't limited to specific months, and that cinema continues to serve as a valuable, high-impact audience replacement for declining TV ratings throughout the year," said Katy Loria chief revenue officer, Screenvision Media. "We provide incremental high-impact reach, and work hard to always provide a premium offering, in a brand-safe environment that generates the most memorable impressions in media. There is no better place to find that than on the big screen."

Screenvision Media continues to add to their 'Connected Cinema' solutions and advanced targeting platform, Cintel, to extend and deepen engagement with moviegoers, enabling brands to activate before, during, and after the movies. This is a prime opportunity for advertisers, as research indicates that moviegoers experiencing Screenvision Media's Front + Center preshow in auditoriums also spend an average of 13 minutes in high-impact, high-traffic lobbies. Screenvision Media's technological innovations and recent strategic alliances incorporating augmented reality and virtual reality provide brands with additional high-impact engagement platforms to carry their message from the lobby to the big screen. In addition, the company's advanced targeting platform, Cintel, allows advertisers to target moviegoers beyond ratings and demographics. With the addition of new data inputs, Screenvision Media is targeting Q4 2018 to activate media plans with more advanced targeting.

"The attention, retention, and impact gained through cinema advertising delivers the most memorable impression, drives consumer action, and bolsters ROI for brands. We're always looking to push the envelope even further to engage audiences and deliver quality impressions," said John McCauley, chief marketing officer, Screenvision Media. "The immersive and captivating moviegoing experience continues to improve based on innovation, renovation, and new builds for our exhibitors, helping to create the optimal environment for memorable impressions. With the rise of augmented reality and virtual reality capabilities for our preshow advertisers, we're excited about what this will bring for the year ahead."

Screenvision Media's 2018 Upfront event was held at PlayStation Theater in Midtown Manhattan and was produced by Empire Entertainment. The event featured activations with four of the largest studio blockbusters scheduled to be released in late 2018 and 2019.

