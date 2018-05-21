Screenvision Media, Universal Pictures, And Tribeca Film Festival Announce Theatre Event For 35th Anniversary Of Scarface

"Scarface is a timeless film that has influenced pop culture in so many ways over the last 35 years. We're thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Tribeca Film Festival to bring it back to the big screen in celebration of its anniversary," said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president of operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media. "The Tribeca Film Festival talk was an important commemoration of the film. We're excited to extend it to the big screen and provide fans a behind-the-scenes insight into what production was like in the 1980s."

Brian De Palma's modernization of Howard Hawks' 1932 classic Scarface is a somber consideration for the humanizing motives of evil men. The film received three Golden Globe nominations and remains one of the most referenced films in pop culture. Al Pacino helped garner a huge cult following for the film after delivering one of his riskiest performance in this career-defining role.

"Tribeca has a rich history of producing legendary reunion events. We are thrilled to be able to replicate the Festival experience with audiences across the country. Our gratitude to Screenvision and Universal," said Paula Weinstein, EVP, Tribeca Enterprises. "Scarface has had a strong influence on popular culture and reuniting the cast for the 35th anniversary was an evening not to forget."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.scarface35.com.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Wiig – Olson Engage for Screenvision Media

212.656.9143

caitlin.wiig@olson.com

Tammie Rosen - Tribeca Film Festival

212.941.2003

trosen@tribecaenterprises.com

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors presenting the highest-quality movie-going experiences. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network is comprised of over 15,000 screens in 2,300+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: http://screenvisionmedia.com/.

ABOUT THE TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL

The Tribeca Film Festival is the leading cultural event that brings visionaries and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, gaming, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. The Festival champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Now in its 17th year, the Festival has evolved into a destination for creativity that reimagines the cinematic experience and explores how art can unite communities. http://www.tribecafilm.com/festival

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/screenvision-media-universal-pictures-and-tribeca-film-festival-announce-theatre-event-for-35th-anniversary-of-scarface-300651212.html

SOURCE Screenvision Media

Related Links

http://www.screenvisionmedia.com

