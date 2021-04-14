Screenvision Sports Teams With Learfield IMG College

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Sports (SV Sports) today announced its entrance to college athletics via a relationship with Learfield IMG College. The multi-year agreement, which will kick off during the 2021 fall football season, will introduce first-of its-kind in-stadium content and enable SV Sports to serve as an in-venue media partner for more than 100 schools.

"We are proud to work alongside the athletics multimedia rightsholder for some of the most iconic college brands in the U.S. – our relationship provides advertisers with the opportunity to reach passionate college football and basketball fans at scale," said Eric Krasnoo, SVP, Business Development, SV Sports. "With the anticipation of fans returning in greater numbers in the second half of 2021, SV Sports and Learfield IMG College are well positioned to engage advertisers with this unique opportunity."

SV Sports will produce a three-minute segment that includes contextually relevant content and advertising to entertain fans pre-game or at half-time, which will be broadcast in stadiums and arenas nationwide. The participating universities will also have access to advertise on Screenvision's sprawling exhibitor network, which spans more than 2,000 locations and 14,000 screens.

"We have been intently focused on what the new game day might look like post-pandemic, and we knew SV Sports was an innovative company that would produce first-class content to captivate and engage fans," said Rick Barakat, Learfield IMG College EVP/Managing Director – Media and Partnerships Group. "As universities look to welcome back larger groups of fans to their campus stadiums and arenas for game day next season, we felt this partnership would help further engage those fans, while also extending the reach and messaging of our school partners into cinemas across the country."

Screenvision Media launched SV Sports in late 2019 to expand its core business model beyond cinema, providing advertisers with an entirely new way to deliver engaging content to a highly passionate fanbase. Today SV Sports reaches a national audience of 64 million across 280 venues reaching fans of NASCAR Major League Baseball, the NBA, along with stadiums and arenas spanning Minor League Baseball, the NBA G League, AHL and ECHL. With the expansion into collegiate athletics, Screenvision is creating additional scale that further strengthens the company's robust exhibitor and sports network.

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors, sports venues and through a robust OOH network . The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 14,000 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About Learfield IMG College

Learfield IMG College is the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions for fan engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has long had the privilege of being an advocate for intercollegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

