ScribbleVet Welcomes Dr. Jeff Werber as Chief Veterinary Advisor; Announces Enhancements to AI Scribe Solution

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScribbleVet, an AI-powered scribe used by thousands of veterinarians, is excited to announce that Dr. Jeff Werber – renowned veterinarian, Emmy award winner, and veterinary innovator – has joined the company as its Chief Veterinary Advisor. The company also announced several time-saving product enhancements that will be on display at VMX 2025.

A celebrated thought leader in the field, Dr. Jeff Werber has more than 40 years of experience providing exceptional care to animals and advancing the veterinary profession. He founded the prestigious AAHA-certified Century Veterinary Group in Los Angeles, which won the Veterinary Economics Merit Design Award. Dr. Werber has served as president of the Association of Veterinary Communicators and as a contributor to DVM360. His work as the pet expert for CBS News in Los Angeles earned him an Emmy for his pet health reporting, and he continues to share his expertise as a frequent contributor to CNN, KTLA, and other national media outlets.

"I am honored to join ScribbleVet in its mission to revolutionize the profession," said Dr. Werber. "Over the years, I've learned that clients don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care. ScribbleVet helps me focus on my clients and patients instead of administrative tasks, and I'm excited to collaborate with them to bring this benefit to all veterinarians."

In his new role, Dr. Werber will leverage his unparalleled experience in providing high-quality care. "Dr. Werber is well-known for his passion and focus on the client experience," said Rohan Relan, Founder and CEO of ScribbleVet. "Unfortunately, veterinarians are often burdened with overhead that prevents them from being fully patient-focused. We believe that Dr. Werber's expertise will guide us in building AI that can enable every single vet to deliver exceptional client experiences."

ScribbleVet is continuing to expand its product offering to improve veterinarians' day-to-day experience. Newly-announced enhancements to the company's AI scribe tools include:

Practice-level collaboration and features which will enable the entire clinic to adopt AI and simplify workflows.

An integrated outbound dialer to help veterinarians streamline note-taking during client callbacks.

An AI summary tool that creates a quick synopsis of patient records and documents, so busy practitioners can view patient history at a glance and be well-prepared when they enter the exam room.

These product enhancements will be available for demonstration at The 2025 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), booth 3728, Jan. 25 - 29, in Orlando, FL.

About ScribbleVet

ScribbleVet is the leading AI-powered scribe for veterinarians, designed to automate the time-consuming task of note-taking. Serving thousands of veterinarians across the country, ScribbleVet helps reduce burnout, improve workflow efficiency, and enable professionals to dedicate more time to patient care. For more information, visit scribblevet.com .

