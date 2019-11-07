Scripps promotes two senior leaders

CINCINNATI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted two of its senior leaders, effective immediately.

Laura Tomlin, 44, has been promoted to executive vice president, National Media. She was previously senior vice president, National Media. Tomlin leads the strategic direction and oversees operations for the National Media division, which is focused on accelerating the company's growth in emerging marketplaces where consumers are spending their time, including over-the-air and over-the-top television and digital audio.

She oversees a portfolio of fast-growing brands including national news network Newsy, podcast industry leader Stitcher, and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Tomlin has been instrumental in the diversification of Scripps' media interests, including her leadership in the acquisition of Triton in 2018.

Carolyn Pione Micheli, 50, has been promoted to senior vice president, corporate communications and investor relations. She was previously vice president, corporate communications and investor relations. Micheli is responsible for the company's reputation, overseeing media relations and employee communications. She provides counsel to Wall Street analysts and shareholders, executive leadership and the board of directors on investor relations and communications-related issues. In her new role, Micheli will help lead the external execution of Scripps' journalism mission, including through journalism-related partnerships such as those with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the News Literacy Project.

Tomlin and Micheli both report to Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson.

"Laura's leadership and experience in operating media businesses in emerging marketplaces has made her an invaluable member of Scripps' senior-most leadership team," said Symson. "She is a skilled operator – always looking ahead to take advantage of opportunities in a complex media environment. She smartly puts the consumer first, assessing our businesses through the evolving needs of our audiences.

"Carolyn, as a veteran journalist and communications leader, has helped craft and refine Scripps' corporate narrative for our many audiences through times of change and complexity. She skillfully engages our most important stakeholders – from shareholders to employees – with solid business acumen and a journalist's keen judgment.

"Laura and Carolyn are proven leaders in the company and in the industry and will continue to bring critical contributions to our company as we execute on our strategy to deliver on our operating results while fueling long-term value creation."



