Scripta Insights and Quantum Health Announce Strategic Partnership for Pharmacy Cost Reduction

Integration strengthens Quantum Health's ability to help employers and members manage everyday prescription drug costs within its existing navigation experience

BOSTON and DUBLIN, Ohio, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights, the Rx navigation company™ and Quantum Health, the leading healthcare navigation company, today announced a strategic partnership for pharmacy navigation. By integrating Scripta's clinically governed prescription savings and guidance technology into its navigation suite, Quantum Health clients can lower total cost of care.

Scripta Insights and Quantum Health, the leading healthcare navigation company, today announced a strategic partnership for pharmacy navigation. The partnership improves Quantum Health’s ability to support members and employers in managing prescription drug costs within the pharmacy benefit, an increasingly significant driver of total healthcare spend, while building on Quantum Health’s long-standing navigation model and clinical engagement approach.

The partnership improves Quantum Health's ability to support members and employers in managing prescription drug costs within the pharmacy benefit, an increasingly significant driver of total healthcare spend, while building on Quantum Health's long-standing navigation model and clinical engagement approach.

Quantum Health has long worked with employers and members in navigating complex medical care and provider-administered therapies, bringing clinical expertise and human support to some of the most important and costly healthcare decisions. As prescription drugs filled through retail, specialty and mail-order pharmacies have become a larger and faster-growing driver of total healthcare spend, Quantum Health is extending the same level of focus, clinical rigor and navigation excellence to the pharmacy benefit—helping ensure everyday prescription decisions receive the same high-quality guidance as medical care.

"Pharmacy has long been a leading driver of employer healthcare costs, with complexity and spend accelerating alongside the growth of specialty drugs and high-cost therapies," says Steven Knight, Chief Operations Officer at Quantum Health. "What stood out about Scripta is the clinical rigor behind its approach, guided by expertise from providers across multiple specialties. By enhancing our pharmacy navigation capabilities with Scripta's clinically governed technology, we are strengthening how we support members and providers in making better prescription decisions while preserving quality of care."

The integrated capabilities enhance Quantum Health's existing pharmacy navigation approach by enabling more systematic identification of clinically appropriate, lower-cost alternatives and by supporting more consistent engagement with members and prescribers when opportunities to optimize therapy arise. The solution works within existing benefit designs and across any PBM arrangement, allowing employers to maintain current relationships while improving prescription decision support.

"Quantum Health has built a highly trusted navigation experience for members and employers," said Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights. "This partnership allows us to extend that experience more deeply into everyday prescription decisions. By strengthening pharmacy navigation inside Quantum's existing model, we can help members access the right medications at the best price while giving employers a more effective way to address prescription drug costs."

Through the integration, Quantum Health will enhance its ability to support:

Personalized identification of prescription savings opportunities and next-step guidance for members

Clinically supported engagement through Quantum Health's interdisciplinary care team to encourage appropriate therapy changes, including biosimilars when appropriate

Outreach to educate prescribers about medication alternatives aligned to plan design and clinical guidelines

Reporting for benefits leaders to track prescription savings opportunities, actions taken and impact over time

Targeted engagement strategies for rapidly evolving specialty medication populations

Help self-funded plans offer transparency by surfacing drug pricing comparisons.

The partnership builds on Quantum Health's continued expansion of its technology-enabled navigation platform and its focus on combining advanced analytics with human-led engagement to deliver better access and outcomes across the care journey.

With these enhanced pharmacy navigation capabilities, Quantum Health further strengthens its ability to help employers manage both medical and pharmacy spending within one coordinated navigation experience—supporting more consistent decision-making, improved member experiences and stronger total-cost management.

Scripta's capabilities will be delivered as an integrated component of Quantum Health's flexible healthcare navigation solution suite.

Scripta Insights currently supports more than 100 employer and health plan clients, has mapped more than 17,000 medications, and has generated more than $100 million in client savings, with a 5.05x lifetime ROI and 93% of prescription switches retained after one year.

To learn how employers can translate these capabilities into real-time impact on prescription decisions and measurable cost savings, join the upcoming webinar hosted by Quantum Health and Scripta Insights on June 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PST. Employers, consultants and accredited media can register for the free event here.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights is a venture-backed digital health company providing clinically governed pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and their members. Founded in 2019, the company's platform was developed by physicians, pharmacists and data scientists to help stakeholders navigate the growing complexity of prescription benefits and medication decision-making.

For more information, visit www.scriptainsights.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry's leading healthcare navigation company that helps organizations lower healthcare costs by simplifying care journeys and improving outcomes. Serving more than 500 clients and 20+ million members, Quantum Health provides a single point of contact across the entire healthcare journey, combining compassionate support and clinical expertise with advanced technology and predictive AI built on 25+ years of proprietary data.

Through the acquisition and integration of Embold Health's provider analytics and CirrusMD's virtual care platform, Quantum Health delivers the industry's most complete suite of solutions. Members gain immediate on-demand access to physician-led virtual care and patented provider-quality data that guides them to the highest-performing specialists.

Only Quantum Health engages directly with providers to take immediate action at a member's first moment of need, delivering better outcomes, a superior member experience and more efficient healthcare spending.

To learn more about the company, visit quantum-health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Linda Krebs

LKPR, Inc. for Scripta Insights

[email protected]

646-824-5186

Cat Miller

VP, Communications, Quantum Health

[email protected]

918-894-1298

SOURCE Scripta Insights