Scripta Insights and RxUtility Partner to Expand Prescription Pricing Visibility and Improve Rx Decision-Making

Partnership enhances Scripta's Rx Navigation platform with expanded visibility into copay assistance and cash pay options—supporting more informed decisions for employers, members and prescribers

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights , the clinically governed Rx Navigation Company, today announced a strategic partnership with RxUtility , the medication affordability platform. The collaboration brings together two data-driven companies with a shared mission to improve prescription pricing transparency, affordability and access.

Scripta Insights has announced a strategic partnership with RxUtility to improve Rx pricing transparency, affordability and access. Through this partnership, Scripta will integrate RxUtility’s drug pricing intelligence into its Rx Navigation platform to expand visibility into copay assistance, cash pay options, and other pricing pathways—helping ensure recommendations reflect a more complete view of real-world pricing options available to members at the pharmacy.

Through this partnership, Scripta will integrate RxUtility's drug pricing intelligence into its Rx Navigation platform to expand visibility into copay assistance, cash pay options, and other pricing pathways—helping ensure recommendations reflect a more complete view of real-world pricing options available to members at the pharmacy.

The announcement comes as increased transparency requirements, including the Transparency in Coverage rule, are providing employers with more pricing data—while also increasing the need to ensure that data is accurate, complete and aligned with fiduciary responsibility.

"Consumers—and the employers who support them—need pricing transparency that reflects all available options at the moment decisions are made," said Miriam Paramore, Founder and CEO of RxUtility. "By partnering with Scripta, we're helping ensure that pricing is not only transparent, but actionable, and reflective of the full range of cost options available."

For members, this provides greater clarity into out-of-pocket costs within the Scripta experience. For employers and prescribers, it supports more confident, data-driven decision-making by ensuring each recommendation reflects a more complete set of pricing options.

Scripta guides members and prescribers to the most cost-effective, clinically appropriate medication options available through its Rx Navigation platform, whether through their health plan, a clinically appropriate alternative, or available savings programs. With the addition of RxUtility's real-time pricing data, Scripta can more effectively account for pricing pathways that are often not visible through traditional channels—including manufacturer copay assistance and cash pay options—providing a more complete view of the full range of pricing options.

"Employers have access to more pricing data than ever, but making that information usable at the point of decision remains critical," said Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights. "By integrating RxUtility's data into our platform, we're expanding visibility into the full range of pricing options behind every Scripta recommendation—helping ensure employers, members and prescribers are guided to the right medication at the best price."

Together, Scripta and RxUtility are working to close the gap between pricing visibility and real-world decision-making within Scripta's platform—supporting employers as they navigate the growing complexity of prescription benefits, equipping prescribers with clearer guidance, and helping members access the most affordable options available.

The companies will further explore these topics in an upcoming webinar, "Transparency Isn't Enough: Are You Making Decisions on the Right Rx Price?" on April 14, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Following this announcement, the session offers employers and consultants a timely opportunity to hear how expanded pricing visibility and more complete pricing context drive more informed Rx decisions—and how Scripta and RxUtility are delivering this within Scripta's Rx Navigation platform. Industry and media professionals can register for this free event here .

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights is a venture-backed digital health company providing clinically governed pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and their members. Founded in 2019, the company's platform was developed by physicians, pharmacists and data scientists to help stakeholders navigate the growing complexity of prescription benefits and medication decision-making. For more information, visit www.scriptainsights.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About RxUtility

RxUtility provides AI-native healthcare technology purpose-built to make medications affordable for consumers. RxUtility is the only company to connect providers, pharmacists, employers, payers and digital health partners with real-time access to all medication prices through its affordability platform. By embedding prescription affordability and transparency in these tech workflows, RxUtility reduces patient payment confusion, drives medication adherence and ensures equitable access to prescription drugs. Learn more at www.rxutility.com .

Media Contacts:

Linda Krebs

LKPR, Inc. for Scripta Insights

[email protected]

646-824-5186

Joe Schutz

Innsena for RxUtility

[email protected]

SOURCE Scripta Insights