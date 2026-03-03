Scripta Insights Expands Sales Leadership with New Hires to Fuel Rapid Growth in Health Plan Market & Deepen U.S. Benefits Broker Relationships

Mark Davis joins as Vice President of Health Plans & Strategic Growth Steve Halleen enters as Senior Director of Consultant Relations

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights, the doctor-driven, AI-powered pharmacy navigation company that guides self-insured employers, health plans and their members to prescription savings, today announced key additions to its sales leadership team with Mark Davis as Vice President of Health Plans & Strategic Growth and Steve Halleen as Senior Director of Consultant Relations. These new hires come at a critical time as Scripta enters its next phase of growth, expanding into health plans while strengthening its strategic partnerships with benefits brokers and consultants nationwide.

"We're excited to welcome Mark and Steve to the team during this pivotal period of growth," said Eric Levin, CEO at Scripta. "We've seen the transformative impact Scripta has had on many self-insured employers and their members. With their deep expertise and relationships, Mark and Steve help us extend the proven and life-changing impact of Rx Navigation to health plans and consulting partners – helping them improve overall plan efficiency while their members better access and afford the medications they need."

Davis joins Scripta with over 20 years of experience in healthcare IT sales, including almost a decade focused specifically on the payer market. His expertise includes helping plans reduce pharmacy spend, improving the member experience, and delivering meaningful differentiation through smarter pharmacy optimization strategies.

As VP of Health Plans & Strategic Growth, Davis focuses on expanding Scripta's employer-driven success into the health plan space. He partners directly with health plans to seamlessly integrate Scripta's Rx Navigation tools into their existing benefits. With his deep industry knowledge and market insight, he assists plans in unlocking measurable savings and overall member value.

Prior to Scripta, Davis held key sales and strategic roles in healthcare technology and pharmacy solutions, including Imprivata, Hyland, and Rx Savings Solutions, where he focused on helping health plans and employers navigate rising prescription costs. He received his degree in Marketing & Economics from Kansas State University.

Halleen brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to Scripta, with over 25 years in healthcare consulting, where he advised clients across a wide range of industries. His extensive background in consulting allows Scripta to strengthen its relationships with consultant partners that impact pharmacy and benefits strategy for employers and health plans.

As Senior Director of Consultant Relations, Halleen leads Scripta's strategy for engaging major consulting firms. He works closely with internal sales and leadership teams to build and expand consultant partnerships, ensuring firms clearly understand Scripta's capabilities, demonstrated results and the value Scripta adds to their clients.

Prior to Scripta, Halleen was Vice President of Consultant Relations at Personify Health (formerly Virgin Pulse), where he fostered partnerships and helped organizations optimize their benefits. Earlier in his career, he was also a Partner at Mercer, one of the largest human resources consulting firms. He received his B.A. in Business Administration from Taylor University.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights is a venture-backed digital health company providing clinically governed pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and their members. Founded in 2019, the company's platform was developed by physicians, pharmacists and data scientists to help stakeholders navigate the growing complexity of prescription benefits and medication decision-making.

For more information, visit www.scriptainsights.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

