Scriptor Software Unveils Free AI-Powered Software for Radiology Impressions

PITTSBORO, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scriptor Software is proud to announce the launch of rScriptor Impressions, a groundbreaking, free software tool that leverages Generative AI to automatically create radiology impressions. This innovative solution is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing dictation systems, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in radiology reporting.

Key Features of rScriptor Impressions:

Generative AI Integration: Utilizes advanced AI to generate comprehensive radiology impressions quickly.

Seamless Workflow Integration: Compatible with current dictation software through simple Windows copy/paste functionality, eliminating the need for complex API integrations.

Rapid Performance: AI-generated impressions are created in approximately 1.2 seconds, outperforming other solutions in the market.

Cost-Effective Solution: Offered entirely free, providing a high-quality alternative to expensive impression-generation software.

"We believe that AI impression generation should be an accessible feature, not a costly product," said Dr. John Stewart, CEO of Scriptor Software. "By offering rScriptor Impressions for free, we're empowering radiologists to enhance their reporting processes, increase efficiency, and reduce fatigue—without the financial burden of a high-cost solution."

For those in need of comprehensive Radiology Reporting Software, Scriptor Software also offers rScriptor, a complete solution for creating radiology reports. This advanced application includes features such as report creation with or without AI, accuracy checks, an extensive Knowledge Base of radiology information, and the ability to dictate multiple report sections simultaneously using SmartMacros. More information is available at scriptorsoftware.com .

Additionally, software developers and radiology practices interested in incorporating Generative AI impressions into their applications can access Scriptor Software's low-cost RESTful API. This API is the first of several planned releases in the coming year aimed at allowing others to integrate our powerful AI solutions into their own applications.

To experience the efficiency and innovation of rScriptor Impressions, visit rscriptorimpressions.com. Don't miss the opportunity to see rScriptor Impressions in action—visit RSNA 2024 Booth #4161 for a live demo. rScriptor Impressions will be released to the public immediately after this event. Start transforming your radiology workflow with rScriptor or rScriptor Impressions.

About Scriptor Software:

Scriptor Software is transforming radiology reporting through innovative solutions that blend cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design. Since its founding in August 2013 by John Stewart, MD, PhD—a practicing radiologist and former NASA engineer—the company has become a trusted partner to practices across the United States and Puerto Rico. With over 30 million radiology reports created to date using its flagship product, rScriptor, Scriptor Software empowers radiologists to produce high-quality, real-time reports with or without AI. Designed to enhance productivity and accuracy, rScriptor seamlessly integrates into existing workflows, setting a new standard in radiology reporting. Committed to staying ahead of the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, Scriptor Software continues to lead the way in delivering innovative tools that improve efficiency and accuracy for radiology practices everywhere.

Media Contact:

Dr. John Stewart, MD, PhD

Founder and CEO

Scriptor Software, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 336-923-8291

