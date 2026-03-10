SCSP and NVIDIA Announce Members of Task Force on AI and the Future of Work

ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) announced today the members of the Task Force on AI and the Future of Work. This initiative brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to ensure that the United States remains the global leader in artificial intelligence while placing the American worker at the heart of the digital revolution.

The Task Force will be led by co-chairs SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari, NVIDIA Co-Founder Chris Malachowsky, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).

"Our nation's greatest competitive advantage has always been our people," said Bajraktari. "This Task Force is about building the bridge between today's workforce and tomorrow's economy, ensuring that the 'AI Age' is defined by American ingenuity and broadly shared prosperity."

The Task Force's mission is to accelerate America's AI leadership by empowering the U.S. workforce with the skills, opportunities, and tools needed to thrive. By focusing on educational frameworks and upskilling pipelines, the initiative ensures that American workers remain at the center of innovation and global competitiveness.

"AI is the great equalizer," said Malachowsky. "By modernizing education, training, and workforce development for the AI era, we can unlock human potential at a national scale and ensure the U.S. builds the most skilled, productive, and technologically advanced workforce in the world."

Members of the Task Force include:

Dr. Erik Brynjolfsson, Director of the Stanford University Digital Economy Lab

Dr. France Cordova, President, Science Philanthropy Alliance

Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, President of Dakota State University

Eric Holcomb, Former Governor of Indiana

Dr. Tom Mitchell, Founders University Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University

Chan Park, Head of U.S. and Canada Policy at OpenAI

Gina Raimondo, Former Secretary of Commerce

The strategic objectives of the Task Force:

Define Future Skillsets: Explore educational pathways for evolving roles and industries.

Design Talent Pipelines: Create a strategic roadmap connecting employers, educational institutions, and government to build retraining pipelines for workers transitioning to AI-augmented roles.

Ensure Shared Prosperity: Develop policies that maintain U.S. leadership while ensuring the benefits of AI are shared by all citizens.

"Maintaining our lead in AI is a matter of both economic and national security," said U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD). "We must ensure our workers have the training they need to lead this transition. This bipartisan effort will help define the policies required to keep America the global hub for innovation."

The Task Force will hold its inaugural meeting in March to discuss how artificial intelligence will reshape America's workforce and identify pathways to ensure workers thrive in an AI-enabled economy.

"As AI changes the nature of work, we have a responsibility to make sure no worker is left behind," said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. "This Task Force will focus on creating the retraining pipelines and educational opportunities necessary to prepare Virginians and all Americans for the high-quality jobs of the future."

The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) is a non-profit, non-partisan initiative with a mission to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are reshaping our national security, economy, and society.

