SCU Introduces Online, Self-Paced Ayurveda Short Courses for Learners Everywhere

Available for purchase through a simple e-commerce model, these short courses remove traditional barriers to university education while maintaining the rigor and expertise of SCU, a recognized leader in Ayurvedic medicine and integrative, whole-person health education. Learners can enroll without a formal application process and complete coursework on their own schedules.

What is Ayurvedic Medicine?

Originating in India thousands of years ago, Ayurvedic Medicine (or "Ayurveda") is based on the principle that three fundamental energies, known as doshas, govern all biological and psychological functions—and that maintaining harmony and balance in the doshas is essential to physical and mental wellbeing.

"Ayurvedic Medicine is one of the oldest traditional health care systems that views a human being as an interconnected unity of body, mind, senses, and spirit, living in constant relationship with nature and community," said Dr. Anupama Kizhakkeveettil, Program Director of SCU's Academy of Ayurvedic Medicine. "Its principles remain highly relevant today because they emphasize individualized, preventive, and lifestyle-based care — aligning with current needs for whole-person wellness."

A Flexible, Accessible Introduction to Ayurvedic Medicine

SCU's Ayurveda Short Courses are:

100% online





Self-paced, allowing learners to progress on their own schedule





Designed to be completed by the required course end date





Available for purchase without a formal application and admissions process

This flexibility and convenient access make the courses ideal for busy professionals, wellness practitioners, students, and lifelong learners looking to expand their knowledge without disrupting work, family, or personal commitments.

"The courses allow Ayurveda to meet modern learners where they are, blending timeless wisdom with flexible, technology-enabled formats that support real-life application — whether in daily routines, clinical practice, or community health," Dr. Kizhakkeveettil said.

"There's no lengthy application process because we wanted to lower barriers and invite curiosity. The model allows people to experience the value of Ayurveda directly and makes foundational wisdom available to anyone motivated to improve their health — not only those pursuing formal professional training."

Start with a Free Introduction to Ayurveda

For those new to Ayurveda or unsure where to begin, SCU offers a free Introduction to Ayurveda course, providing a welcoming first step.

"You don't need any background, special vocabulary, or prior training to get started," Dr. Kizhakkeveettil said. "Only an open mind and a willingness to observe your own body, mind, and daily habits with kindness and curiosity. Even a few simple insights about what to eat, when to eat, and daily routines can begin to shift how you feel in everyday life."

Ayurveda Foundations Courses

Once the free Introduction to Ayurveda course is completed, those wishing to continue their Ayurvedic journey may proceed to take two additional foundational courses:

Introduction to Ayurveda – Part II

Designed for beginners and wellness enthusiasts, this course expands upon the foundational Ayurvedic principles introduced in the free Part 1 course. Learners will explore how Ayurveda supports well-being through the five elements (Space, Air, Fire, Water, Earth), the three doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha), and the dynamic relationship between body, mind, and environment. Participants will gain insight into their unique constitution (Prakriti) and the role of mental health in achieving harmony.

Introduction to Sanskrit

This course begins with the basics of how to read and write the Sanskrit alphabet Devanagari. Students learn to write their names, simple words, and sentences in Sanskrit. Students also learn to count in Sanskrit, basic conversational phrases, and some grammar rules. By the end of this course, students will have the basic foundation needed to pursue further study in Sanskrit—one of the world's most ancient and influential languages.

Nutrition and Daily Living Courses

Ayurveda and Daily Life

This course introduces the core Ayurvedic lifestyle practices that support health and disease prevention. Learners examine the influence of the mind and emotions on overall well-being, and gain practical knowledge of Ayurvedic codes of conduct, daily routines, seasonal practices, and nighttime habits designed to support long-term health and balance.

Ayurvedic Nutrition and Meal Planning

This course introduces core concepts of Ayurvedic nutrition, including the six tastes (Rasa), the importance of seasonal and constitution-based eating, and the role of digestion (Agni) in overall health. Participants learn how to identify foods that support their unique constitution (Prakriti) and to create personalized meal plans grounded in Ayurvedic principles. Ideal for anyone seeking an understanding of holistic nutrition and using food as a medicine for long-term vitality and harmony.

Mind-Body Connections Courses

Yoga for Pain Management

This course introduces safe, gentle, and therapeutic yoga practices specifically designed to alleviate physical discomfort and improve quality of life. Open to individuals of all fitness levels, the course combines mindful movement, breathwork, and relaxation techniques to promote physical ease and emotional balance. Participants will leave with practical tools to integrate yoga into their daily routines for sustainable pain management and wellness.

Ayurveda & Mental Health

This course explores the mind (Manas), emotions, and consciousness from an Ayurvedic lens, providing practical tools to achieve mental clarity, emotional balance, and resilience. Participants learn how the doshas influence mental health, how diet and lifestyle impact the mind, and how to apply meditation, breathwork, and mindfulness to support overall well-being. Ideal for anyone seeking holistic approaches to enhance mental health and cultivate inner peace.

To explore more about available courses or enroll today, visit The Academy of Ayurvedic Medicine Short Courses website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are SCU's Ayurveda Short Courses?

SCU's Ayurveda Short Courses are online, self-paced educational offerings designed to introduce learners to the principles and practices of Ayurvedic Medicine. The courses blend ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with practical, real-world applications for modern health and wellness.

Who can enroll in the Ayurveda Short Courses?

Anyone can enroll. These short courses are open to the public and do not require a university application, transcripts, prior experience, or on-campus attendance. They are suitable for beginners, wellness professionals, students, and lifelong learners.

Are the Ayurveda Short Courses fully online?

Yes. All Ayurveda Short Courses are 100% online, allowing learners to access course materials from anywhere with an internet connection.

Are the courses self-paced?

Yes. The courses are self-paced, meaning learners can progress through the material on their own schedule. Each course must be completed by the required end date, but learners have flexibility in how and when they study.

How do I enroll in an Ayurveda Short Course?

Enrollment works like a standard e-commerce purchase:

Visit the Ayurveda Short Courses website



Select the course you want



Add it to your shopping cart



Complete checkout online

Once payment is successful, you are immediately enrolled and can begin learning.

Do I need to apply to the university to take these courses?

No. These short courses do not require a traditional university application, transcript submission, or admission process. They are designed to be accessible and easy to start.

Is there a free Ayurveda course available?

Yes. SCU offers a free Introduction to Ayurveda course, which allows learners to explore foundational concepts and experience the online learning format before enrolling in paid courses.

Do the Ayurveda Short Courses offer academic credit?

No. The Ayurveda Short Courses are non-credit, non-degree offerings. However, they may serve as an introduction or pathway for learners interested in pursuing SCU's certificate programs in Ayurvedic studies.

What topics are covered in the Ayurveda Short Courses?

Topics include:

Foundations of Ayurvedic Medicine





Ayurvedic approaches to diet and nutrition





Daily lifestyle practices (Dinacharya)





Mind–body wellness





Yoga for pain management





Ayurveda and mental health

Each course emphasizes practical skills learners can apply immediately in daily life.

How long do I have access to the course materials?

Learners receive access to course materials for a defined enrollment period, allowing ample time to complete the course at their own pace within the required timeframe.

Who developed the Ayurveda Short Courses?

The courses were developed by faculty from SCU's Academy of Ayurvedic Medicine and are led by experienced educators and practitioners in Ayurvedic Medicine and Whole Health.

Where can I learn more or enroll?

To explore available courses or enroll, visit: https://ayurveda.scuhs.edu/short-courses/

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

