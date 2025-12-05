Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) Announces Candidacy Status for Its Doctor of Physical Therapy Program

WHITTIER, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is proud to announce that on November 4, 2025, its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). This milestone affirms that the program meets CAPTE's rigorous standards and is authorized to begin enrolling students into professional coursework.

Achieving candidacy reflects the collective work of SCU's faculty, leadership, and academic teams to build a robust, forward-thinking curriculum grounded in evidence-informed practice, hands-on clinical preparation, and SCU's Whole Health philosophy. As one of the nation's only universities focused entirely on Integrative, Whole Health education, SCU trains future clinicians to treat the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—while collaborating across disciplines to improve patient outcomes and advance health equity.

An Innovative Program Designed for Today's Healthcare Environment

SCU's DPT program was intentionally designed to prepare practice-ready physical therapists who can thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape. The program's distinctive features include:

Accelerated Completion – Students earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in as little as 24 months through a streamlined, high-quality curriculum.





– Students earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in as little as 24 months through a streamlined, high-quality curriculum. Hybrid Learning Model – Online coursework provides flexibility, while immersive on-campus labs allow students to master hands-on skills in SCU's state-of-the-art facilities.





– Online coursework provides flexibility, while immersive on-campus labs allow students to master hands-on skills in SCU's state-of-the-art facilities. Whole Health Integration – Consistent with SCU's institutional mission, the DPT program emphasizes whole-person, movement-based health, encouraging students to consider lifestyle, cultural, emotional, and environmental factors in patient care.





– Consistent with SCU's institutional mission, the DPT program emphasizes whole-person, movement-based health, encouraging students to consider lifestyle, cultural, emotional, and environmental factors in patient care. Interprofessional Education – Students learn alongside peers in complementary programs such as Chiropractic, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Physician Assistant, and Occupational Therapy, gaining experience in team-based care reflective of real clinical environments.





– Students learn alongside peers in complementary programs such as Chiropractic, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Physician Assistant, and Occupational Therapy, gaining experience in team-based care reflective of real clinical environments. Practice-Ready Preparation – The curriculum is designed and taught by experienced faculty who bring decades of clinical expertise, ensuring graduates enter the field with strong clinical reasoning, patient communication, and hands-on competencies.

"Achieving candidacy status is a tremendous milestone for our program and for the future of physical therapy education at SCU," said Craig Ruby, Program Director for the Doctor of Physical Therapy program. "This designation reflects the dedication of our faculty and leadership team to building a rigorous, innovative curriculum that prepares practice-ready clinicians committed to whole-person care."

What Candidacy Status Means for Students

Candidacy is a significant step in the program development process. While it does not guarantee initial accreditation, CAPTE's designation confirms that SCU's DPT program is functioning at a level consistent with accredited programs.

Students enrolled during candidacy are considered by CAPTE to be graduating from an accredited program, meaning they are expected to be eligible to sit for the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE) upon graduation—even if CAPTE ultimately withholds initial accreditation. However, eligibility is determined by each state's licensing agency.

The university will continue through CAPTE's multi-year review process as students progress through the curriculum, culminating in a full accreditation evaluation in 2027.

Accreditation Statement:

*Effective 11/04/2025, Southern California University of Health Sciences-CA has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (3030 Potomac Ave., Suite 100, Alexandria, Virginia 22305-3085; phone: 703-706-3245; email: * [email protected] *). If you wish to contact the program/institution directly, please call 562-475-4604 or email * [email protected] *. *

Candidate for Accreditation is an accreditation status of affiliation with the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education that indicates the program may matriculate students in professional courses. Achievement of Candidate for Accreditation status does not assure that the program will be granted Initial Accreditation. Candidacy is considered to be an accredited status as such the credits and degree earned from a program with Candidacy status are considered, by CAPTE, to be from an accredited program. Therefore, students in the charter (first) class should be eligible to take the licensure exam even if CAPTE withholds accreditation at the end of the candidacy period. That said, it is up to each state licensing agency, not CAPTE, to determine who is eligible for licensure.

*Information on licensing requirements should be directed to the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (FSBPT; * www.fsbpt.org ) or specific state boards (a list of state boards and contact information is available on FSBPT's website).

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences