SDG&E Advances Climate Preparedness with Launch of State-of-the-Art Wildfire and Climate Resilience Center

SDG&E's new Wildfire and Climate Resilience Center is the latest innovation in the company's commitment to building an electrical grid designed to withstand the intensifying effects of climate change. One of the most technologically advanced in the industry, the Center serves as a hub for research, development and implementation of innovative solutions by bringing AI and predictive modeling together with shared technology and intelligence with emergency responders to help enable a swift and integrated response to regional threats. The combination of extensive data and advanced modeling also contributes to improved energy affordability by enabling cost-efficient decision-making that helps reduce risk at a lower cost for customers.

"Our commitment goes beyond reacting to climate challenges. We are focused on anticipating and preparing for them," said Caroline Winn, SDG&E's Chief Executive Officer. "By leveraging strategic investments, collaborations and community engagement, SDG&E is building the industry leading platform to support a more sustainable, resilient energy grid that is better prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

The Wildfire and Climate Resilience Center also serves as SDG&E's new Emergency Operations Center, a critical hub during extreme weather events and major disasters. Equipped with advanced communication and coordination tools, the center is designed to enhance safety for employees and the public.

The company's Wildfire and Climate Resilience Center is a centralized focal point of SDG&E's climate resilience strategy:

Advanced weather monitoring: SDG&E operates one of the nation's most sophisticated weather forecasting networks, offering real-time data to better anticipate and address weather-related threats. The company's systems use millions of historical weather data points going back to 2010 to assist in training AI-based wind forecasting models, including one of the first AI-trained Santa Ana Wind Gust forecast models in the industry.

SDG&E operates one of the nation's most sophisticated weather forecasting networks, offering real-time data to better anticipate and address weather-related threats. The company's systems use millions of historical weather data points going back to 2010 to assist in training AI-based wind forecasting models, including one of the first AI-trained Santa Ana Wind Gust forecast models in the industry. AI and machine learning : These cutting-edge technologies can help predict and mitigate wildfire impacts on the energy grid. For example, SDG&E conducts more than 10 million virtual wildfire simulations daily to inform operational wildfire risk models, and uses more than 3.8 million drone images of company infrastructure to train AI-based inspection models.

: These cutting-edge technologies can help predict and mitigate wildfire impacts on the energy grid. For example, SDG&E conducts more than 10 million virtual wildfire simulations daily to inform operational wildfire risk models, and uses more than 3.8 million drone images of company infrastructure to train AI-based inspection models. Partnerships with academia : SDG&E partners with leading academic institutions such as Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, San Jose State University , San Diego Supercomputer Center and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Space Science and Engineering Center to develop weather products to better anticipate extreme events, visualize and share weather and fuel moisture data, analyze fire potential and detect wildfires using real-time satellite data.

: SDG&E partners with leading academic institutions such as Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, , San Diego Supercomputer Center and the Space Science and Engineering Center to develop weather products to better anticipate extreme events, visualize and share weather and fuel moisture data, analyze fire potential and detect wildfires using real-time satellite data. Community collaboration: SDG&E works closely with local communities and stakeholders to achieve more inclusive and effective climate resilience efforts.

SDG&E works closely with local communities and stakeholders to achieve more inclusive and effective climate resilience efforts. Fire-resistant infrastructure : The company continues to invest in fire-hardened systems, including undergrounding, steel poles, and vegetation management, that aim to reduce wildfire risk.

: The company continues to invest in fire-hardened systems, including undergrounding, steel poles, and vegetation management, that aim to reduce wildfire risk. Workforce training: Extensive training programs are equipping SDG&E's workforce to manage and maintain a resilient grid.

Beyond immediate operations, the Wildfire and Climate Resilient Center plays a vital role in inspiring future energy professionals, advancing wildfire and climate science, and engaging local youth in climate resilience education through a new Resilience Zone. This fun and engaging learning center includes three climate science labs, and a series of interactive exhibits designed to educate young students and partner with academia to advance and share wildfire and climate science as it relates to the energy grid.

To learn more about SDG&E's wildfire safety initiatives, visit sdge.com/wildfire-safety.

