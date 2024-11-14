SDG&E Receives Top Honors for Outstanding Reliability in the West & National System Resiliency Award

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) has once again been honored by PA Consulting for its continued excellence in reliability, marking the 19th consecutive year the company has received the prestigious ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Western Region. This year, SDG&E also received the additional System Resiliency Award, highlighting its commitment to robust grid operations and innovations that can adapt to an evolving climate landscape. ReliabilityOne® Awards are given annually by PA Consulting to utilities that have achieved outstanding reliability performance and have excelled in delivering reliable electric service to their customers.

An SDG&E employee inspects a trench at a strategic undergrounding site in Ramona, California. Undergrounding power lines is crucial for enhancing energy reliability, reducing outages, and protecting communities from wildfire risk.

"Reliability and resilience are cornerstones of our mission at SDG&E," said Caroline Winn, SDG&E's chief executive officer. "We work to continuously evolve our technology, refine our processes and implement forward-thinking programs to prioritize the safety, sustainability and satisfaction of our 3.6 million customers. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to placing people first and delivering the safety and reliability our customers deserve. We are honored to receive this award, which inspires us to keep innovating and making a positive impact in our community."

Key initiatives contributing to SDG&E's recognition include:

Advanced Wildfire Mitigation and Grid Hardening

Wildfire & Climate Resilience Center: Combining cutting-edge technology, the center serves as a hub for research, development and implementation of innovative solutions to address wildfire risk and increasing climate challenges.

Climate Intelligence Platform and Wildfire Next Generation System (WiNGS): Leveraging AI and data modeling to simulate climate scenarios, WiNGS assists SDG&E in its efforts to enhance grid infrastructure and reduce wildfire risks.

Advanced weather monitoring: SDG&E operates one of the nation's most sophisticated weather forecasting networks, offering real-time data to better anticipate and address weather-related threats. The company's systems use millions of historical weather data points going back to 2010 to assist in training AI-based wind forecasting models, including one of the first AI-trained Santa Ana Wind Gust forecast models in the industry.

Resilient and Sustainable Energy Solutions

Renewable Microgrids: SDG&E's microgrids supply critical infrastructure and communities with energy during Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events, to support continuity and renewable energy use.

Path to Net Zero: SDG&E's roadmap outlines strategies to help achieve California's ambitious emissions reduction targets through cleaner energy sources and carbon removal.

"For over two decades, the ReliabilityOne® Awards have showcased electric utilities that lead the industry in reliability and resilience," said Derek HasBrouck, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Program Director. "SDG&E's success in maintaining high reliability standards while innovating in clean energy and grid resilience truly sets it apart. Congratulations to SDG&E on these well-deserved recognitions."

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced 55% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 70% shorter than the average US investor-owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987.

