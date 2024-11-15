SDI Presence Celebrates Seventh Consecutive Year on the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces List

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT services firm specializing in managing critical infrastructure and systems, announces its inclusion on the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition highlights SDI's commitment to fostering a dynamic, diverse, and inclusive work culture that prioritizes growth, innovation, and employee satisfaction.

The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces list, compiled through employee feedback, acknowledges companies that prioritize workplace well-being, employee engagement, and a supportive environment. SDI's consistent recognition reflects its dedication to creating an empowering work environment, where team members are encouraged to develop their skills, collaborate, and achieve their best.

"We are thrilled to be recognized, once again, as a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune," said SDI CO Hardik Bhatt. "This award is a testament to our team's commitment, hard work, and passion. It also underscores our focus on building a workplace that inspires and supports every individual—enabling us to deliver excellence to our clients."

The firm's emphasis on professional development and diversity initiatives, along with values such as innovation, precision, ambition, accountability, inclusion, and connection has cultivated a team-driven culture that supports growth and inspires top-tier client service. From flexible work arrangements to continuous learning opportunities, SDI strives to meet and exceed its employees' needs while fostering a culture of collaboration and trust.

In 2024, SDI doubled down on its diversity and inclusion efforts with the launch of Xchange. In partnership with P33 and the Comer Education Foundation, Xchange is an extension of the firm's values—built to empower diverse talent while building commercial growth and community impact. By leveraging commercial demand for IT services, Xchange is a groundbreaking model that promotes a more inclusive economy in Chicago's South and West sides building the IT workforce of the future.

This recognition reinforces the firm's vision to be a workplace where talented professionals can thrive, but to also attract, develop, and retain the best in the industry.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25+ years corporate resume, SDI delivers multi/hybrid cloud infrastructure managed services, IT consulting and advisory services, work and asset management solutions, and application managed services and modernization services to our clients. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LINKEDIN and X.

