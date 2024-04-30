SDI Presence Celebrates Triple Win with City of Palm Springs for Critical Technology Projects

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a technology consulting and managed services provider (MSP), announces its recent success in securing three critical technology contracts with the City of Palm Springs, California. These wins mark significant milestones in the firm's continued commitment to delivering excellence in IT consultancy services and project management.

SDI will provide Project Management Services for the City's CAD/RMS replacement project. This project will ensure the City's efficiency and effectiveness in providing critical services to the community. Utilizing SDI's corporate expertise in public safety systems project management, SDI will ensure a seamless implementation that aligns with the City's objectives and enhances its capabilities.

The SDI Team was also selected to provide consulting services to drive the City's Human Resources/Payroll/Timekeeping implementation. Optimizing human resource software functionality is imperative for organizational success, particularly amidst the dynamics of today's ever-changing workforce—including retirements, turnover, and incoming new hires. Providing efficient tools to report and process workforce activities benefits the organization by reducing redundancy and shortening processing times for local government agencies. SDI will deliver strategic advisory services to support the City's efforts to implement new technology that streamlines the City's HR processes, improve accuracy, and foster a more productive work environment.

SDI Presence has also been selected to spearhead the development of an Information Technology Strategic Plan (ITSP) for the City. The firm has delivered more than 200 IT Strategic Plans over the last two decades. SDI's technical and industry experts will work closely with the City leadership to develop a comprehensive IT strategy for the next three to five years. Our project team will apply its years of experience working with local California communities to formulate a robust IT Strategic Plan that aligns with the City's vision, enhances operational efficiency, and drives innovation.

"This overwhelming customer trust highlights our commitment to empowering government leaders with top-tier solutions, drawing from the strategic insights accumulated over our 25-year history of serving local governments," said SDI CEO Hardik Bhatt. "It's a privilege to collaborate with the City of Palm Springs on these transformative projects, and we are fully dedicated to achieving outcomes that surpass expectations."

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, financial services, healthcare services, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LINKEDIN and X.

