SDI Presence names George J. Sperekas II Account Executive for Illinois SLED market

Veteran public-sector technology sales leader to drive growth across state, local government, and education clients

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT consultancy and managed services provider, announces that George J. Sperekas II has joined the firm as Account Executive – SLED Illinois, strengthening SDI's continued investment in Illinois' state, local government, and education markets.

In this role, Sperekas will focus on expanding SDI's presence across Illinois by deepening relationships within existing client organizations and developing new partnerships across state agencies, municipalities, counties, K-12, and higher education institutions. He will work closely with SDI's solutions and delivery teams to align mission-critical technology services—including ServiceNow, IT managed services, data platforms, and AI-driven solutions—with the evolving priorities of public sector leaders.

Sperekas brings more than two decades of public sector and enterprise technology sales experience. Throughout his career, he has built a strong reputation for consultative selling, strategic account growth, and navigating complex procurement environments. He has held senior sales roles at leading technology and cybersecurity firms including Armis, SentinelOne, Proofpoint, SHI International, Commvault, Bloomberg Government, NetApp, and Sprint Nextel.

"George's depth of experience across Illinois SLED accounts, combined with his long-standing executive relationships and track record of delivering results makes him an outstanding addition to SDI," said Jay Preston, SDI's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). "His understanding of the Illinois procurement landscape and passion for helping organizations solve complex challenges will bring immediate value to our clients."

Sperekas has consistently exceeded sales targets, secured multimillion-dollar public sector contracts, and advised government organizations on technology strategies spanning cybersecurity, data management, and digital infrastructure modernization.

"I'm excited to join SDI Presence and contribute to a team that is deeply committed to serving mission-critical public sector organizations," said Sperekas. "SDI's focus on reliability, governance, and long-term partnership strongly aligns with how I've approached client relationships throughout my career."

About SDI Presence

SDI Presence LLC is a leading IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance clients toward a secure digital enterprise. With a 30-year corporate resume, SDI delivers advisory and consulting, managed services, ServiceNow and enterprise service management, data and AI, and enterprise asset management solutions. SDI serves major airports, utilities and other regulated industries, commercial real estate portfolios and government agencies across the U.S. Connect with SDI on LinkedIn and X.

