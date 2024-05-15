SDI Presence Recognized as ChicagoMSDC Supplier of the Year Class IV

Firm Achieves $100M in Diverse Corporate Spend Commitment

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a technology consulting and managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus® designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), announces their honor to receive the Supplier of the Year Class IV award from the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (ChicagoMSDC).

The ChicagoMSDC's Sharing Success Awards honors corporate buyers and minority suppliers for their exemplary contributions and performances in the marketplace, procurement advocacy, and commitment to keeping supplier diversity at the forefront of America's business ecosystem. As part of that program, the Supplier of the Year is presented annually by the ChicagoMSDC and recognizes outstanding minority-owned businesses for their contributions to supplier diversity and excellence in their respective industries. Class IV is designated for businesses with annual revenues over $50 million.

We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from ChicagoMSDC, said SDI CEO Hardik Bhatt

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the ChicagoMSDC," said SDI CEO Hardik Bhatt. "This award is a testament to our customers' trust in us for our service excellence, transformational innovation, and focus on diversity. It reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team and underscores our commitment to making a positive impact in our community."

SDI has demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to supplier diversity—making significant contributions to the economic growth and development of minority communities in the Chicago area. The firm's achievements exemplify the values of the ChicagoMSDC and showcase its leadership in fostering inclusive business practices and partnerships.

"ChicagoMSDC is pleased to recognize excellence during our Sharing Success and MBE Legends Awards," said Debra Jennings-Johnson, President and CEO of ChicagoMSDC. "SDI Presence goes over and beyond providing excellence to clients by creating partnerships and adding value to the Chicago economic ecosystem through purchases from other MBEs."

$100M Diverse Spend Milestone

SDI is also pleased to announce the firm has surpassed its self-directed 5-year goal of spending more than $100M in diverse spend. SDI remains committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in the business community and looks forward to continuing its partnership with the ChicagoMSDC to drive positive change and create opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs.

"By prioritizing diverse suppliers, SDI fosters innovation, drives economic growth in underserved communities, and creates opportunities for underrepresented groups," said Executive Chairman and SDI Founder David A. Gupta. "Surpassing the financial milestone, reaching $100M in diverse spend, symbolizes our dedication to building a more equitable and inclusive business ecosystem in Chicago and beyond."

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

