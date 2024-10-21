SDL's New Website Reflects Commitment to Innovation in Government Technology

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDL, a leading provider of software solutions for local governments, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. Aiming to offer customers a more streamlined, user-friendly experience, the new website aligns with modern web design and user experience (UX) best practices. The updated platform reflects SDL's ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering practical, accessible solutions for local governments.

The driving force behind SDL's new website is the need to keep pace with evolving industry trends. As digital services continue to shape the future of local government operations, SDL saw the importance of ensuring its online presence mirrors the modern software solutions it provides to clients. With three product lines serving local governments across various needs, SDL's website update merges information previously spread across three websites into one cohesive platform.

SDL is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. Post this

"Our website redesign reflects SDL's commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions for local governments," said Javier Muniz, Board Member of SDL. "By streamlining access to our products and resources, we're not just updating our digital presence - we're enhancing how local government employees and residents interact with critical tools and information. This refresh embodies our dedication to enabling agile government and making our communities better places to live and work."

Key Features of the New SDL Website

Mobile Responsiveness - With the increasing importance of mobile access for local government employees, SDL's updated platform offers full functionality on all devices, allowing users to transition between the office and the field seamlessly.

- With the increasing importance of mobile access for local government employees, SDL's updated platform offers full functionality on all devices, allowing users to transition between the office and the field seamlessly. Improved Navigation - Finding information on SDL's website is now easier than ever. The redesigned navigation bar is simplified, guiding users to the information they're looking for more intuitively. Once users select a product or service page, they're directed to related case studies, use cases, and other helpful content, making it easy to dive deeper into SDL's offerings and learn how the solutions can be applied to their specific needs.

- Finding information on SDL's website is now easier than ever. The redesigned navigation bar is simplified, guiding users to the information they're looking for more intuitively. Once users select a product or service page, they're directed to related case studies, use cases, and other helpful content, making it easy to dive deeper into SDL's offerings and learn how the solutions can be applied to their specific needs. Easy Access to SDL's Team - Whether you're a prospective customer looking for a product demo or a current client needing support, SDL has made it simple to connect. Contact forms are strategically placed throughout the site, allowing users to easily reach the right team members.

- Whether you're a prospective customer looking for a product demo or a current client needing support, SDL has made it simple to connect. Contact forms are strategically placed throughout the site, allowing users to easily reach the right team members. Industry Insights - As part of its commitment to keeping local governments informed, SDL has added a dedicated page for industry insights. This new section houses SDL's blog, webinars, and other relevant content, offering thoughtful perspectives and actionable advice for government employees. Whether users are looking to stay updated on the latest trends in government technology or seeking practical tips for optimizing their operations, this section provides a valuable resource.

With the launch of the new website, SDL is doubling down on its mission to support efficient, effective governance through technology. The company's goal is to provide cutting-edge tools and ensure that those tools are easily accessible to every client.

As the landscape of local government continues to evolve, SDL remains at the forefront, delivering solutions that help local governments modernize their processes and better serve their communities. The new website reflects this commitment, providing a hub for information that helps local governments operate more efficiently.

For more information about SDL's software solutions or to explore the new website, visit spatialdatalogic.com.

About SDL

SDL is a leading provider of modern software solutions that are purpose-built for local governments. For 25+ years, our solutions have helped modernize government departments to increase collaboration, drive efficiencies, and provide visibility to employees and community members. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, SDL serves over 250 government agencies and 5 million citizens from coast to coast.

SOURCE Spatial Data Logic