SDM Northcoast Announces Launch of New Business Intelligence Tool

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Northcoast is excited to announce the launch of its new web-based business intelligence (BI) tool to help customers easily access dental industry data.

SDM Northcoast customers will be able to quickly ask questions and analyze 119 million lines of dental industry data in 348 dental consumable product categories. Questions are easily asked in drop-down menu format, where users can quickly build charts and graphs of dental revenue, revenue growth, units sold, unit growth, average price, price change, and market share. Data can be sorted by manufacturer, by major product category, minor product category, or individual products, by region, by state, or by three-digit zip code, and all data can be viewed in any customizable time period. Each customer will be offered an unlimited number of users to access the system, and each user can each build customized dashboards of information that will update automatically as new data arrives in our portal. Users can also set up alerts and will be automatically notified if certain data thresholds are reached.

The new SDM Northcoast BI tool will be offered free of charge to customers with a data subscription. In 2020 SDM Northcoast intends to expand its market data and analysis to include the United States dental equipment market, the Canadian dental consumable market, the Canadian dental equipment market, and the Dental Service Organization (DSO) market segment.

"We cannot express how excited we are for our customers to experience our new web-based business intelligence tools," said Edwin Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of SDM Northcoast. "We believe in the power of data driven decision making and our new BI tool will allow customers to see opportunities in the market and adjust business decisions accordingly. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, SDM Northcoast intends to be a true partner for dental manufacturers and distributors by combining dental market data with industry analysis to help customers accelerate growth rates."

About SDM Northcoast, LLC

SDM was established in 1994, and has served the dental industry in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. SDM collects monthly retail sales data from dental product distributors and has been primarily recognized for its publication of the Dental Products Market Share Study (DPMSS) which analyzes growth for thousands of dental products. In 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast, expanding the company's analytical capabilities. The mission of SDM Northcoast is to provide customers with industry data and analysis to make informed business decisions and accelerate growth rates.

