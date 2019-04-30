SDM Northcoast Announces Major Service Improvements

RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Northcoast is excited to announce major improvements to its service offering.

The company will soon be able to significantly reduce the time that it takes to produce the DPMSS (dental products market share) reports for customers each month. Historically, SDM monthly data reports would publish nearly one month after data collection from dental distributors. However, with new algorithms in place, we expect to deliver monthly reports five business days after we receive the last dealer sales files.

Secondly, we are working aggressively to expand our market leading dental data network and we have already secured commitments from additional dental distributors, direct sellers, and specialty product providers. In total we are committed to approximately double the number of data providers in our network to more than 40.

We are also launching an improved web portal where users can easily visualize dental market trends and build customized dashboards of information using our free BI tool. Finally, we will begin to publish a series of new detailed research reports to help our customers quickly analyze what is happening in the dental industry.

"We are already beginning to realize meaningful synergies from the merger of SDM and Northcoast Data Analytics," said Edwin Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of SDM Northcoast. "Later this year our customers will begin to benefit from a larger network of data sources, faster report turnaround times, easy to use customizable tools, and new dental market research reports."

About SDM Northcoast, LLC

SDM was established in 1994, and has serviced the dental industries in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom as the foremost provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. The company is primarily recognized for its publication of dental market share trends (DPMSS) for thousands of products. The reports are amassed from monthly retail sales data of many dental supply distributors. In 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast. Our mission is to help our dental customers make informed business decisions and accelerate business growth rates.

